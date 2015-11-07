Rangers rookie Lindberg delivers winning goal

DENVER -- Oscar Lindberg’s rookie season is off to such a good start that no shot is a bad one.

He proved that Friday night.

Lindberg scored a sharp-angle goal 21 seconds after fellow center Derek Stepan tied the score and the New York Rangers beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1.

Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist had 29 saves -- 14 in the third period -- for the Rangers (9-2-2), who are 3-0-2 against the Avalanche since the start of the 2013-14 season.

New York has won four in a row and has points in eight straight games.

“They came off a tough loss last night and we knew they were going to be hungry,” Rangers defenseman Marc Stall said. “To come in here and play a good road game is good for us.”

Center Nathan MacKinnon had Colorado’s goal. The Avalanche (4-9-1) lost their second straight and are 2-5-1 at home.

“It’s a very, very frustrating start of a season,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy said. “We have nine losses right now, and out of those nine, seven of them are one-goal games. We need to find a way to push those games in overtime, we need to find a way to get that big goal in the third period.”

It has been a dream start for Lindberg, who leads all rookies in goals with seven. His what-the-heck shot as he was parallel with Berra went off the goalie and bounced into the net.

“I was looking for a pass in the slot, (right winger Kevin) Hayes had a guy on him, so I thought shoot it at the net and see if a rebound comes out,” he said. “I‘m in a flow right now, so that makes it easy to shoot.”

His coach didn’t mind Lindberg taking that shot.

“Sometimes when a player feels it, sees it, I always like that bad angle shot,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “I always think it’s a good idea. It definitely was tonight.”

It proved to be the winner after Stepan had tied the score at 1 with a power-play goal at 12:42. A shot ricocheted off the back boards to center Mats Zuccarello, who fed Stepan for a one-timer that beat Berra for his fourth goal of the season.

The quick flurry was enough to doom the Avalanche, who lost more than the game. Right winger Alex Tanguay left in the third period with a knee injury and didn’t return. Tanguay was hurt late in the second period and played one shift in the third before departing.

Colorado pulled Berra for an extra skater with 1:47 left. The Avalanche had several scoring chances but couldn’t tie it.

Berra finished with 31 saves.

“They’re goalie played well. We had some chances, but we’ve got to find a way to score one,” MacKinnon said. “When Reto plays that well, we need to help him out a lot more than we did. Definitely disappointing.”

The Avalanche took advantage of their only power play of the first period. With Hayes off for hooking at 6:44, MacKinnon skated around defenseman Dan Girardi and put a low shot by McDonagh. Lundqvist got a glove on it, but it snuck through to give Colorado a 1-0 lead at 7:13.

It was MacKinnon’s sixth goal of the season. He shook off a hand injury suffered Thursday in Arizona to log 22:51 of ice time.

“It’s a little sore, but I‘m all right,” he said. “It was pretty painful (after hit last night), more of a stinger. It’s all right, I’ll be OK.”

The Rangers outshot the Avalanche 11-7 in the period and had chances to score. Berra stopped center Derick Brassard twice on the doorstep in a short span midway through the period.

NOTES: Rangers LW Rick Nash was scratched with a back injury. He is considered day to day and could play in Saturday’s game in Arizona. RW Emerson Etem took his place on the top line. ... Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon was in the lineup despite suffering a hand injury in the final minutes of Thursday’s loss at the Coyotes. ... Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist tied Mike Richter for most appearances by a goaltender in franchise history, playoffs and regular season combined. ... Colorado RW Jarome Iginla briefly tied Arizona RW Shane Doan for second-most games played by an active player with 1,406. Doan should move back ahead Saturday.