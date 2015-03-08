Preview: Rangers at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks attempt to complete a sweep of their three-game homestand when they host the New York Rangers on Sunday. Chicago began its brief stretch at United Center by trouncing Carolina on Monday before edging Edmonton 2-1 in a shootout four nights later. The Blackhawks enter Sunday four points behind second-place St. Louis and four ahead of fourth-place Minnesota in the Central Division.

New York continues its five-game road trip that began with a 2-1 overtime loss at Detroit on Wednesday. The Rangers sit three points behind the New York Islanders for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division but have four games in hand. The Rangers swept last season’s two-game series between the Original Six rivals, who meet again on March 18 at Madison Square Garden.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE RANGERS (39-17-7): Rick Nash leads the team with 38 goals but has fallen six behind Washington captain Alex Ovechkin in the race for the Maurice Richard Trophy. The 30-year-old Nash, who was co-winner of the award in 2004, has tallied just once in his last five games after scoring in four of his previous five contests. Kevin Hayes, who was drafted 24th overall by the Blackhawks in 2010 but opted to attend Boston College instead of signing with Chicago, is eighth in scoring among NHL rookies with 29 points.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (39-21-5): Antoine Vermette endeared himself to Chicago fans quickly, scoring the decisive goal in Friday’s shootout victory - his second game with the Blackhawks after being acquired from Arizona. It was the second shootout-deciding tally of the season for the 32-year-old, who is 4-for-8 in the bonus format this campaign. Captain Jonathan Toews has collected 12 points in his last 12 games.

OVERTIME

1. The Rangers have earned at least one point in 12 of their last 13 contests (9-1-3).

2. Chicago D Johnny Oduya (upper body) is expected to miss his sixth consecutive game.

3. The Rangers are 10-2-3 since G Henrik Lundqvist went down with a vascular injury.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Blackhawks 3