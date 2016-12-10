Raanta gets shutout, Holden golden in Rangers' OT win

CHICAGO -- New York Rangers goaltender Antti Raanta felt nervous as he hunched forward in the crease for the opening faceoff against his former team, the Chicago Blackhawks.

Twenty-four seconds later, Raanta turned aside a wrist shot. His nervousness was gone.

"When you get that first save, you don't think about those (nerves) anymore," Raanta said. "You focus on the next shot."

Raanta stopped 26 shots to post his first shutout of the season in a 1-0 overtime win over the Blackhawks on Friday night. The performance marked his second victory in the past two nights and improved his season record to 7-1-0.

Nick Holden scored with 4:05 remaining in overtime to seal the win. Derek Stepan fed a backhand pass to Holden to set up the winning goal as the Blackhawks were caught changing lines.

New York (19-9-1) won its second consecutive game and improved to 1-1 in overtime.

"It was a hard-fought game," Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. "Both teams had some great looks, both teams had some great goaltending tonight. We took it and they took it to (overtime), and we found our goal scorer in Nick Holden."

The abrupt ending spoiled a terrific performance by Blackhawks goaltender Scott Darling, who turned aside the first 36 shots he faced before allowing Holden's game-winner.

Chicago (17-8-4) dropped to 7-4 in overtime this season. The Blackhawks were shut out for the third time this season but picked up at least one point for the 14th time in 16 home games.

"Scott played a really, really good game," Blackhawks left winger Ryan Hartman said. "Same at their end. It was kind of a goalie battle.

"Scott just continues to help us out and make some key saves in key situations. We've got to use that momentum and try to keep rolling going forward."

The Blackhawks thought they had taken the lead on a wrist shot by Marian Hossa with 14 minutes left in the third period, but the goal was waved off after a successful challenge by the Rangers. After a video review, officials determined that Hossa was offside as he crossed the blue line.

"It's close," Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. "That's the rule."

Both goaltenders made tremendous saves to preserve a scoreless tie through the first two periods.

Raanta slid across the crease to deny a one-timer by Chicago's Richard Panik from the right circle. Artemi Panarin zipped a cross-ice pass to Panik to set up the shot.

Several minutes later, it was Darling's turn to shine. The 6-foot-6 goaltender stretched his right leg as far as he could to stuff a shot by Stepan in front of the crease. He delivered another highlight moment later when he turned aside a point-blank shot by Jesper Fast on a two-on-one rush.

Raanta chuckled when asked whether he and Darling were trying to one-up each other. Two seasons ago, the two battled for the role as Corey Crawford's backup in Chicago. Raanta and Darling maintained a friendship during the competition, which eventually went to Darling as Raanta was shipped to New York.

"I think everybody knew that it's going to be a battle of the goalies who were battling for their job back two years ago," Raanta said. "It was a good challenge. When it's 1-0, you know that both guys are happy and doing a great job."

Darling said he was happy for Raanta. He searched for a silver lining in the overtime loss.

"It's definitely better than getting zero points," Darling said. "(Raanta) played great, made some big saves. I wish I could get a redo of that one in overtime."

The Blackhawks escaped serious trouble in the second period after top scorer Patrick Kane was drilled into the boards by Holden. Kane barked at referees after the play and headed to the locker room for a few minutes to be checked out. He returned later in the period.

NOTES: Rangers RW Rick Nash did not play for the second game in a row because of a groin injury. ... Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews missed his eighth straight game because of an upper-body injury. Toews has not been ruled out for Sunday against Dallas. ... Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist was benched for the second game in as many nights, but New York coach Alain Vigneault insisted that he remains the No. 1 goaltender. Lundqvist has allowed four goals in two of his past three starts. ... Blackhawks D Brent Seabrook (upper body) missed his first game of the season. ... Rangers LW Jimmy Vesey returned after a one-game absence because of an upper-body injury. ... Blackhawks D Michal Kempny was a healthy scratch for the second game in a row.