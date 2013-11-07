Preview: Rangers at Blue Jackets

The New York Rangers’ offense has come alive en route to winning four of their last five games, while the Columbus Blue Jackets are sputtering at that end of the ice. The new Metropolitan Division rivals clash for the first time since February 2012 as many familiar faces reconvene in the Buckeye State on Thursday. Brian Boyle collected a goal and an assist and captain Ryan Callahan scored for the fourth time in as many contests in New York’s 5-1 triumph over Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

After capping the uprising against the Penguins, Derick Brassard would love nothing more than to repeat the feat against the team that selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 2006 draft. Although Rick Nash (concussion) will be a spectator against the club he previously captained, New York does have Derek Dorsett and defensemen John Moore and Anton Stralman facing their former team. Conversely, ex-Rangers Marian Gaborik, Brandon Dubinsky, Artem Anisimov and blue-liner Fedor Tyutin look to give a lift to a Columbus team that has mustered just six goals during its four-game losing streak.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (7-8-0): Although Callahan netted a goal, the captain received an equally loud ovation by preventing a tally before the puck trickled over his own goal line on Wednesday. “I was just trying to make sure I didn’t put it in my own net,” Callahan said. Defense has been key for New York, which has allowed two goals or fewer in eight straight games - marking its longest stretch since an eight-game run in 2009-10.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (5-9-0): Signed to a seven-year, $37 million deal in the summer, Nathan Horton still is waiting to make his debut with his new team. Horton took a step closer toward that goal by skating for the first time as attempts to return following surgery on his left shoulder. “The doctors here looked at it, and it looks really good,” Horton told the Columbus Dispatch. “It looks like we’re on track still, and that’s the good news that we wanted.”

1. New York G Cam Talbot is expected to make his fourth start in a bid to spell Henrik Lundqvist, who turned aside 28 shots on Wednesday.

2. Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky will return to the net following a two-game absence.

3. The Rangers have successfully killed 32 of their last 37 penalties over the last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 2, Rangers 1