Preview: Rangers at Blue Jackets

Rick Nash returns to Nationwide Arena for the first time as a visitor when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers on Friday in a battle for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Nash was drafted first overall in 2002 and spent the first nine seasons of his career with Columbus before being traded to New York prior to the 2012-13 campaign. The former Maurice Richard Trophy winner missed the Rangers’ first trip to Ohio on Nov. 7 due to a concussion.

The Blue Jackets and Rangers each have 78 points, but Columbus moved ahead of New York for third in the division with a 3-2 triumph over Montreal on Thursday. Ryan Johansen scored his team-leading 27th goal with 3:01 remaining in the third period to snap a tie and lift the Blue Jackets to their fourth win in six games. The Rangers, who hold a one-point lead over both Detroit and Washington for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, kicked off their three-game road trip with an 8-4 triumph at Ottawa on Tuesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (37-29-4): Nash, who scored twice against Columbus in a shootout loss at home on Jan. 6, is looking forward to returning to the city he called home for nearly a decade. “There are a lot of good memories here, a lot of friends made,” he said. “I‘m not sure what to expect. Me and the fans here have been through so much together.” Nash and fellow former Blue Jacket Derick Brassard each scored twice in New York’s victory on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (36-27-6): Columbus has benefited from the trade involving Nash as Brandon Dubinsky is second on the team with 42 points while Artem Anisimov is second with 19 goals. Sergei Bobrovsky, who is expected to make his 17th consecutive start, has won seven of his last 10 decisions (7-2-1). R.J. Umberger, who has scored just one goal in his last six games, was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career Thursday.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus is 0-for-26 on the power play over its last seven games.

2. The road team won each of the first three meetings between the clubs this season.

3. Brassard’s two-goal effort in Ottawa ended his eight-game drought.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Blue Jackets 2