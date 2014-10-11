Preview: Rangers at Blue Jackets

After hearing the boos from the Madison Square Garden faithful during his less-than-stellar postseason run, Rick Nash will receive similar treatment as he returns to Nationwide Arena for the second time since being traded. Nash, who collected two goals and an assist in New York’s 3-2 victory over St. Louis in the season opener, guides the Rangers against his former team in the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Nash was shuffled to Broadway in a blockbuster deal in the summer of 2012 after spending his first nine NHL seasons with Columbus and remains the franchise leader in goals (289), assists (258), points (547) and games (674).

“For me, it’s exciting, it’s like coming home; but saying that, it’s another game, a start to a new season, and we want to win it,” Nash told the team’s website. Standing in his way likely will be former Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky, who delivered a two-handed shove to Nash during the latter’s initial return to Columbus in New York’s 3-1 win on March 21. Bobrovsky turned aside 21 shots in the Blue Jackets’ 3-1 season-opening win over Buffalo on Thursday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (1-0-0): Although New York skated away victorious in its season opener, it will be without the services of Dan Boyle for four-to-six weeks as the 38-year-old defenseman suffered a broken right hand versus the Blues. Blue-liner Matt Hunwick is expected to be paired with John Moore as a result, and the team also recalled Mike Kostka from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday. With Henrik Lundqvist slated to start Sunday’s home game versus Toronto, Cam Talbot will get the nod and face the Blue Jackets for the first time since making 32 saves in a 4-2 victory on Nov. 7.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (1-0-0): With former Ranger Brandon Dubinsky sidelined six weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery, Columbus will look for more on the offensive end from Artem Anisimov - who also was acquired in the deal for Nash. Anisimov got off to a strong start with a goal against the Sabres, while Cam Atkinson and Jack Skille also tallied. Ryan Johansen notched an assist on Atkinson’s goal just three days removed from ending his training camp holdout by signing a three-year contract extension.

OVERTIME

1. New York LW Tanner Glass (back) missed practice on Friday and will be a game-time decision, coach Alain Vigneault said.

2. Columbus D Ryan Murray skated for fourth straight day as he attempts to bounce back from a knee injury but stopped short of naming a target date for a return.

3. The Rangers placed C Matthew Lombardi on unconditional waivers after the 32-year-old elected not to report to Hartford.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Blue Jackets 1