The race is on for second place in the Metropolitan Division, with three teams separated by two points, and two of them meet Monday as the New York Rangers visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Rangers have won five straight games to pull within two points of Columbus and Pittsburgh (75) for second behind Washington, which boasts a league-best 84.

Henrik Lundqvist has played a big part in New York’s surge, winning all five games - including the 400th of his career Saturday against Colorado, and has posted a .946 save percentage during the run. Lundqvist’s last rough performance came against the Blue Jackets on Jan. 31, when he allowed three goals on 16 shots in a 6-4 loss. That victory ended a two-game slide for Columbus, which has earned points in four of its six games since (3-2-1) after Saturday’s 2-1 triumph over Detroit. “Our whole team game was better,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella told reporters. “We had a much greater description as far as how hard you have to play.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA, MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (36-18-1): J.T. Miller also has made a major impact of late, recording two goals and eight assists during his six-game point streak. The 23-year-old leads the team with 45 points as he is one of four players with at least 40 - a group that includes Kevin Hayes, who has registered a goal and four assists in three contests since returning from injured reserve. Michael Grabner has scored five goals in his last six games to increase his team-best total to 26 and has posted a plus-26 rating that puts him among the league leaders.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (35-14-5): All-Star Cam Atkinson has recorded three goals in the last five games to push his team-leading total to 27 – matching the career high he set last season. Former Ranger Brandon Dubinsky has collected two goals and five assists during a strong five-game run and has been impressed by teammate Boone Jenner, who netted a tally and set up another Saturday while registering two hits. “Boone is playing like a beast right now,” Dubinsky told reporters. “He’s running guys over like a linebacker almost. When he plays that way, he creates turnovers and room out there.”

OVERTIME

1. The Blue Jackets won two of the previous three meetings this season, scoring 14 times in the process.

2. New York D Dan Girardi (ankle) missed the last two games and is questionable for Monday.

3. Columbus G Sergei Bobrovsky, who entered Sunday tied for the league lead with 30 wins, is 4-8-2 lifetime against the Rangers.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Blue Jackets 2