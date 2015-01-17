Rangers 2, Blue Jackets 1: Chris Kreider scored midway into the second period and Henrik Lundqvist finished with 35 saves as visiting New York rebounded after being blanked in consecutive contests.

Defenseman Marc Staal netted his first goal in 15 games for the Rangers, who have won 14 of their last 17 contests and improved to 12-3-1 against the Metropolitan Division. Derek Stepan notched a pair of assists in his return from a one-game absence due to an upper-body injury.

Scott Hartnell scored on a breakaway early in the third period and Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 24 shots for Columbus, which has dropped four in a row after winning four of the previous five. All-Star Ryan Johansen notched an assist to extend his franchise-best point streak to 12 games.

New York ended its scoreless drought at 146 minutes, 59 seconds as Staal poked home a loose puck in front at 5:59 of the second period for his second goal of the season - and first since Dec. 13 versus Vancouver. Kreider doubled the advantage midway into the session after reeling in a sharp lead pass from Stepan before backhanding the puck past Bobrovsky on a breakaway for his ninth goal - and seventh on the road.

Bobrovsky denied former Blue Jacket captain Rick Nash on the right doorstep and Johansen alertly wired a long feed to Hartnell, whose wrist shot beat Lundqvist over the glove to trim the deficit at 3:16 of the third period. Kevin Klein nearly provided insurance with 1:26 remaining before officials ruled that the Rangers defenseman deflected a pass with a high stick before the puck caromed off Hartnell’s skate, but Lundqvist held the fort to preserve the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Staal is reportedly close to signing a six-year contract extension, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie. ESPN reported that the pact is expected to have an average annual value of $5.7 million and contains a no-move clause. ... Johansen has collected seven goals and as many assists on his point streak, but fellow All-Star LW Nick Foligno saw his eight-game run come to an end. Foligno recorded two goals and nine assists on his point streak. ... Columbus RW Josh Anderson registered two shots while making his NHL debut.