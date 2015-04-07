Rangers 4, Blue Jackets 3 (OT): Derek Stepan scored late in regulation before converting 4:10 into overtime as host New York skated to its fourth straight victory and reclaimed the lead in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy.

With Columbus on the cusp of extending its franchise-record winning streak to 10 games, Stepan deposited a slick feed from Chris Kreider past Sergei Bobrovsky (38 saves) with 27.5 seconds remaining in the third period to forge a 3-3 tie. Stepan, who also notched an assist, wasn’t done as he alertly spotted a loose puck in the slot and shifted from backhand to forehand before beating Bobrovsky to end the contest.

Martin St. Louis and defenseman Dan Girardi also scored for the Rangers, who hold a two-point edge over Pacific Division champion Anaheim with one game in hand. Henrik Lundqvist finished with 29 saves to win his fourth straight start as New York moved three points ahead of Montreal for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Former Ranger Brandon Dubinsky scored from in front at 8:14 of the third period to extend his point streak to five games and give the Blue Jackets a 3-2 lead. Matt Calvert tallied in his second straight contest and rookie Marko Dano also scored for Columbus.

Rookie Kevin Hayes’ shot from the left faceoff circle was blocked by Blue Jackets defenseman Dalton Prout, but St. Louis followed the puck and wired it past Bobrovsky 5:38 into the first period to open the scoring. Calvert forged a tie with 2:40 remaining in the session before Girardi scored from deep in the right circle 36 seconds into the second, but Dano knotted it up again at 14:42 by cleaning up the rebound of former Ranger Artem Anisimov’s shot.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kreider notched two assists to extend his point streak to four games. ... Columbus LW Nick Foligno was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week after collecting four goals and an assist in three contests. ... Dubinsky has registered three goals and four assists during his point streak. ... Dano has scored three goals and set up two others in three meetings with the Rangers.