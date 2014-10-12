Blue Jackets flex offensive muscle, beat Rangers

COLUMBUS -- Even with their first line decimated, the Columbus Blue Jackets were too much for the New York Rangers to handle on Saturday in Nationwide Arena.

Right wing Cam Atkinson scored two goals, while center Artem Anisimov, left winger Nick Foligno and right winger Marko Dano had one goal each as the Blue Jackets cruised to a 5-2 win before a standing-room-only crowd of 18,992 in their home opener.

Center Ryan Johansen added two assists, giving his line -- with Foligno and Atkinson -- three goals, three assists and a plus-4 rating on the evening.

”We’re having a blast out there,“ Foligno said. ”Joey is so big and so skilled. He gets it all going, obviously. Cam is a streaky guy who goes to the net. And I get low and work the walls, see what we can create.

“So far, so good. Hopefully it will last.”

Dano’s goal was the first of his NHL career. He kissed his glove and waved at his father, who traveled from Slovakia for the game.

Right winger Lee Stempniak and left winger Rick Nash scored for the Rangers.

“We’ve got to step it up,” Rangers left wing Mats Zuccarello said. “This wasn’t up to our standards.”

Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky had 24 saves, while Rangers goaltender Cam Talbot made 19.

“We can play better, but we’ve played pretty well in our first two games,” Bobrovsky said. “We play together. We work for each other. When we do that, it’s hard to beat.”

The Blue Jackets have opened the season 2-0 for only the second time in franchise history, despite a disruptive training camp.

Johansen missed all of camp in a protracted contract squabble, signing a three-year deal only three days before the Thursday season-opener.

His wingers weren’t waiting on him. Left winger Boone Jenner is out at least a month with a broken left hand. Right winger Nathan Horton is out indefinitely with a back injury.

Still, Foligno, Johansen and Atkinson have been quite the trio.

The Jackets went up 1-0 at 6:24 of the first when Anisimov stepped into a feed from left winger Scott Hartnell atop the left circle, beating Talbot.

Foligno scored off his own rebound at 17:33 of the first to make the score 2-0.

New York pulled to 2-1 at 5:43 of the second on right winger Lee Stempniak’s first goal with the Rangers.

But the Jackets restored the two-goal lead only four minutes later, when Johansen’s flipper from the right point was swept into the net by Atkinson off a Talbot rebound.

Dano’s goal at 13:47 pushed the lead to 4-1, but the Rangers responded only 32 seconds later when Nash finished a 3-on-1 to make it 4-2.

Atkinson scored an empty-net goal with 1:21 remaining to cap the scoring.

Blue Jackets defenseman Fedor Tyutin set a franchise record with a plus-5 rating.

The game marked Nash’s second visit to Nationwide Arena since he was traded by the Blue Jackets to the Rangers in the summer of 2012. The former club captain was booed every time he touched the puck.

There were a handful of big hits by both teams: Stempniak on Anisimov, Columbus left wing Jack Skille on Zuccarello and Columbus defenseman Dalton Prout on Rangers center Dominic Moore, but only one fight: New York left wing Chris Kreider jumped Skille after his hit on Zuccarello.

”There is a dislike between the two clubs,“ Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards said. ”We had some heated games last year. Whenever you have that history, that relationship, it can lead to something like that.

“I like it. I think the fans like it. I think everybody in hockey likes it. It creates that intensity, and it elevates the emotion of the game.”

NOTES: Facing three games in four days to start the season, the Rangers gave G Henrik Lundqvist a day off. He’ll start Sunday vs. Toronto in New York’s home opener. ... Rangers D Dan Boyle will miss four-to-six weeks with a broken hand suffered in the season-opener in St. Louis. D Matt Hunwick took his spot in the lineup. ... Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said the club is looking closer at its training and practice regimens after center Brandon Dubinsky became the latest to suffer an abdominal injury that required surgery. Dubinsky, who is out six weeks after hernia surgery, is the sixth Blue Jackets player in the last 18 months to have such a surgery.