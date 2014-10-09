Preview: Rangers at Blues

Henrik Lundqvist rewrote the New York Rangers’ record book last season as he became the team’s all-time leader in wins (309) and shutouts (50) while guiding the club to its first Stanley Cup final in 20 years. The Swedish Olympian’s quest to improve upon the first two totals while ending the team’s championship drought begins Thursday, when the Rangers open the season against the host St. Louis Blues. “We’re coming into this year with a fresh mindset (and) not thinking about last year,” Lundqvist said. “We learned from it and we appreciate it, but now it’s time to move on.”

St. Louis may be thinking along the same lines as it let a two-game advantage slip away for the second consecutive postseason before exiting with a first-round loss. The Blues quickly turned their attention to a familiar name as they acquired center Paul Stastny from Colorado and signed him to a four-year, $28 million deal. Stastny will become the third member of his family to play for the organization, joining father Peter and brother Yan.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (2013-14: 45-31-6, 2ND IN METROPOLITAN): Defenseman Ryan McDonagh was named the team’s 27th captain in the offseason, replacing Ryan Callahan after the latter was dealt to Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. The 25-year-old McDonagh should enjoy the addition of veteran blue-liner Dan Boyle from San Jose but might need to light a fire under Rick Nash after the top-line forward was booed heartily for his less-than-productive stretch during New York’s postseason run. Martin St. Louis endeared himself to his new team and the speedy Mats Zuccarello (40 assists) gave defenses fits, although the team will have to overcome the absence of Derek Stepan due to a broken fibula that will keep him out two-to-four weeks.

ABOUT THE BLUES (2013-14: 52-23-7, 2ND IN CENTRAL): While New York’s goaltending situation is secure, St. Louis expects to toggle between Brian Elliott and up-and-comer Jake Allen after veteran Ryan Miller departed to Vancouver. Olympians Jay Bouwmeester and Alex Pietrangelo join sturdy Barret Jackman and Kevin Shattenkirk to headline a bruising blue line. Alex Steen (team-leading 33 goals, 62 points) and T.J. Oshie (39 assists) lead a balanced offense that should receive a jolt with the addition of Stastny.

OVERTIME

1. New York bought out C Brad Richards in June, traded RW Derek Dorsett to Vancouver and saw C Brian Boyle and D Anton Stralman join Callahan with the Lightning.

2. St. Louis captain David Backes and Steen each collected two goals and three assists in two meetings with the Rangers last season.

3. New York plays 11 of its first 16 games at Madison Square Garden, although it posted a better record on the road (25-14-2) than at home (20-17-4) in 2013-14.

PREDICTION: Blues 2, Rangers 1