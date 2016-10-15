Preview: Rangers at Blues

The New York Rangers learned one important lesson in absorbing a wipeout at the hands of Pittsburgh in the first round of the playoffs last season - how much of an impact speed can make. The Rangers look to build on their impressive season-opening win when they pay a visit to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

"I think that's the identity of our team," New York forward Brandon Pirri said following Thursday's 5-3 victory over the New York Islanders. "I think the fact that all four lines can do it brings a big element to our team." Pirri and Michael Grabner, a pair of speedy free agents signed in the offseason, each netted a goal as the Rangers pulled away late for the triumph. The Rangers may need a top effort from all four lines to stay with the Blues, who have won their first two games after advancing to the Western Conference finals last postseason. Jake Allen, who allowed five goals in losing his only start versus the Rangers, will sit in place of backup Carter Hutton.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (1-0-0): One of the team's fastest skaters is Chris Kreider, who scored the tiebreaking goal and added an assist in the opener while meshing well with offseason acquisition Mika Zibanejad and rookie Pavel Buchnevich. "I can speak all day about the guys I am playing with because they're incredible," said Kreider, who is coming off three consecutive 20-goal campaigns. "They make some ridiculous plays." Zibanejad, obtained in a trade with Ottawa for Derick Brassard, notched a pair of assists in his Rangers debut while winning 60 percent of his faceoffs.

ABOUT THE BLUES (2-0-0): Nail Yakupov earned a reputation as one of the more unheralded No. 1 overall draft picks in NHL history, a big reason why St. Louis was able to acquire him from Edmonton on the eve of the season for a prospect and conditional pick. Coach Ken Hitchcock put Yakupov on a line with Patrik Berglund and ex-Oilers teammate Magnus Paajarvi, and the trio combined for five points in Thursday's 3-2 win over Minnesota. "Smart decisions with the puck, he's individually very skilled," forward Alex Steen said. "He makes plays in tight areas. We're happy to have him."

OVERTIME

1. Blues F Vladimir Tarasenko, who scored twice in the season opener, has recorded three goals and two assists in six career games against the Rangers.

2. Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist is 3-4 with a 2.48 goals-against average versus St. Louis.

3. Blues F Jaden Schwartz (hyperextended elbow) is expected to join the team on its road trip to Western Canada next week.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Rangers 2