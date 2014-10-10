Nash scores twice as Rangers defeat Blues

ST. LOUIS -- For Rick Nash, the opening night of another NHL season was just another successful night against the St. Louis Blues.

For Nash’s teammate on the New York Rangers, goalie Henrik Lundqvist, it was a night of success that he had never had against the Blues in his NHL career.

Nash scored two goals and assisted on the third goal, leading the Rangers to a 3-2 win over the Blues Thursday night. His second goal came with just 1:50 to play in the third period, breaking a 2-2 tie.

The two goals left the Rangers’ left wing with 23 career goals in 51 games against the Blues, a statistic he was not aware of until told after the game.

“I didn’t know I had success against them,” Nash said. “It seems like it’s one of the toughest places to come play. Being in Columbus so long, it was a tough building to come into and have success. Too bad we don’t play them more. I think the reason is just playing them all the time when I was in their conference.”

Lundqvist earned the 310th victory of his nine-year career but it was the first time he had ever defeated the Blues. Lundqvist had been 0-4 agaisnt the Blues, including two losses last season. The Blues had been the only team he had never defeated in the NHL.

“I don’t really think like that,” Lundqvist said. “A win is a win; you don’t really care who you are playing. It was just an important game for us to get a good start.”

Nash, who scored his first goal 4:01 into the game, said he knew it was going to be a tough way for the Rangers to start the season as soon as he saw the schedule.

“I can’t think of a tougher place to start than on the road in St. Louis,” Nash said. “We had this one circled for a long time. We knew it was going to be a true test coming out of the gate.”

The 1-0 lead held up until the third period, when the Blues tied the game on a goal by left wing Jaden Schwartz. The Rangers regained the lead on a breakaway goal from center Chris Kreider before the Blues came back once more to tie it on a goal by center Paul Stastny, playing his first game for the Blues, his hometown team, after signing as a free agent over the summer.

It appeared the game might go to overtime before an odd bounce off the seam of the glass behind the St. Louis net set up Nash for the winning goal.

“I saw it right away,” Nash said. “I saw it hit the glass seam and fire back. I was yelling at Marty (St. Louis) that it stayed in the zone. It was a great play by him.”

Blues goalie Brian Elliott saw the puck too, but there wasn’t much he could do about it.

“I knew exactly where it was,” Elliott said. “You’re in between trying to tell your guys and not tell their guys, so you’re just hoping your guys see it and come back and just be ready for it. He made a pretty slick play to settle it down and get it across the crease there for their goal.”

Blues coach Ken Hitchcock was disappointed that his team lost the game on that odd goal.

“We came off a power play where we had a lot of really good chances, and when something like that happens, you feel bad for the players because if the puck goes off the glass, we are looking at a three-on-one. Instead it’s right back in our net.”

It was a costly win for the Rangers, who lost defenseman Dan Boyle to a broken hand during the game. Coach Alain Vigneault said Boyle was injured blocking a shot but did not provide any additional information except that he expects Boyle will miss between four-to-six weeks.

The Blues survived a scare when Stastny had to be assisted off the ice with 4:22 left in the second period when he took a hard hit from New York defenseman Dan Girardi, who was assessed a minor tripping penalty on the play.

Stastny returned in the third period, however, and got credited for a goal after the game. The goal originally had been awarded to right wing Vladimir Tarasenko.

NOTES: Blues D Jay Bouwmeester played his 718th consecutive regular-season game, the longest active streak in the four major professional sports. Bouwmeester’s streak began March 6, 2004, during his second NHL season with the Florida Panthers. ... Two players appeared in their first game in the league -- Blues C Jori Lehtera and Rangers 19-year-old LW Anthony Duclair. DuClair led New York with five points in five preseason games. ... Rangers C Kevin Hughes did not play because of a shoulder injury, even though he was able to practice on Wednesday. ... The Blues said D Carl Gunnarsson hopefully will get medical clearance on Monday to play in a game. He missed the preseason while recovering from hip surgery, but he has been able to practice. ... The Blues host Calgary on Saturday and the Rangers play the same night in Columbus.