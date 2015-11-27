Preview: Rangers at Bruins

The Bruins have won five of the last six regular-season meetings since beating the Rangers four games to one in the 2013 Eastern Conference semifinals and they’ll try to continue their mastery of New York on Friday afternoon in their traditional post-Thanksgiving Day contest at TD Garden in Boston. The Rangers are coming off a 5-1 loss to Montreal on Wednesday - allowing a season high in goals - while the Bruins are riding a four-game winning streak after Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime victory in Detroit.

“We didn’t obviously answer the bell for the challenge we had (Wednesday),” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault told reporters. “We are going to have a good practice (Thursday) and get ready for Boston.” New York, which leads the Metropolitan Division by three points and is 6-2-1 on the road this season, has lost six straight games in Boston. The Bruins weren’t their best Wednesday, but another strong game from backup goaltender Jonas Gustavsson (5-1-0) bailed them out. “Find a way to win, and you move on,” Bruins coach Claude Julien told reporters. “But moving on doesn’t mean you don’t acknowledge what needs to be better.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, NBC, SNET

ABOUT THE RANGERS (16-4-2): New York didn’t respond to the challenge of facing a fellow Eastern Conference power Wednesday, but left wing Rick Nash stayed hot with his fifth goal in the last three games - raising his season total to seven. Right wing Mats Zuccarello, the reigning NHL Second Star of the Week, boasts team bests of 10 goals, 11 assists and 21 points, but hasn’t recorded a point in three of his last four contests. New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist leads the NHL in goals-against average (1.94) and save percentage (.939), but saw his GAA rise .20 after Wednesday’s contest - the Rangers’ second loss in their last 13 games.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (12-8-1): Rookie center Frank Vatrano scored in his first career NHL game Nov. 7 and went pointless for six contests before recording two goals Wednesday, including one in overtime. Center David Krejci (team highs of 15 assists and 23 points) has recorded a goal and five assists in the last six games while Brad Marchand scored half of his team-high 10 goals in the previous four games before being shut out Wednesday. Tuukka Rask (7-7-1, 2.94, .900) is expected back in goal and has won two straight contests - both against Toronto - and three of his last four.

OVERTIME

1. Boston owns the NHL’s best power play at 30.8 percent, but hasn’t recorded such a goal in three straight games (0-for-7).

2. New York is third in penalty killing (85.5 percent) but has allowed three power-play goals in 15 chances over the last three games while the Bruins are 27th (75.6).

3. The contest features two of the top faceoff men in the game in New York’s Jarret Stoll (58.1 percent) and Boston’s Patrice Bergeron (54.1).

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Bruins 2