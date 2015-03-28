Bruins give Lundqvist rude welcome back

BOSTON -- Henrik Lundqvist’s return didn’t exactly go as planned.

The desperate Boston Bruins took advantage of the New York Rangers’ rusty veteran goaltender in his first game back from a neck injury after a 25-game absence, scoring three times in the first period en route to a much-needed 4-2 victory on Saturday at TD Garden.

“Tough start,” said Lundqvist, who was sidelined because of a sprained blood vessel in his neck. “Obviously not the start I was looking for, or the team, this game.”

Lundqvist gave up four goals in the first 25:53 of play for New York (47-20-7, 101 points). He finished with 26 saves.

“We didn’t give him a lot of help early on, but I thought he had a real good second period,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “Didn’t have a lot of work in the third. But it was the first game in a long time, and he did the best he could.”

Boston (37-25-13, 87 points) snapped a six-game winless streak and avoided its first seven-game losing streak since the 2009-10 season, picking up two crucial points in its race with the Ottawa Senators for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Left wing Milan Lucic scored the game’s first two goals and center Carl Soderberg and right wing Reilly Smith added goals for the Bruins. With an assist on Lucic’s first goal, center Patrice Bergeron extended his points streak to five games.

Goaltender Tuukka Rask gave fans a scare when he abruptly left the game 10 seconds into the second period and did not return. He was later diagnosed with a case of dehydration.

“He’s fine,” Bruins coach Claude Julien said of Rask, who finished with 14 saves. “He’s scheduled to travel with us, he’s scheduled to be with us and he should be fine for tomorrow (in Carolina).”

Niklas Svedberg filled in for Rask in goal and finished the afternoon with 17 saves.

“That’s what you need right now and we can use all the help we can get,” Julien said. “(Svedberg) was a great help for our team today to step in there cold in the second period and make some of those saves he did in the second early on to keep us in there.”

Rick Nash, who entered the game as the NHL’s third-leading goal scorer, potted his first goal in nine games and reached the 40-goal plateau for the first time with the Rangers and the third time in his career.

Nash last scored 40 goals in 2008-09 as a member Columbus Blue Jackets.

“I care about the wins,” Nash said, minimizing the accomplishment. “That’s it.”

The Bruins got the quick start they needed, with Lucic scoring his 16th goal of the season 1:41 into the first period. Right wing David Pastrnak’s shot from the left circle was deflected by Lundqvist, but the puck bounced in off Lucic’s right skate.

The goal was initially waved off and play was stopped as the referees looked it over to see if Lucic intentionally kicked it, but upon further review, the call was overturned.

“It happened so fast,” Lucic said. “I just tried to stop the pick with my foot and didn’t try to kick it, and thankfully the call went our way. Right now, we’ll take anything we get.”

Lucic proceeded to double the lead, flicking a wrister through the five-hole to beat Lundqvist on a pass from defenseman Torey Krug to make it a 2-0 Bruins lead with 10:34 to go in the first.

New York’s sloppy puck handling made matters worse, as a poor clearing attempt gave charging Bruins center Max Talbot an uncontested look at the net, but Lundqvist made the stop.

Moments later, however, Rangers defenseman Matt Hunwick mishandled the puck at the blue line, leading to a breakaway goal for Soderberg with 5:33 left in the period.

Rask fended off a number of Ranger rushes in the opening period, turning away all 14 shots sent his way to keep New York’s first frame fruitless.

Svedberg wasn’t tested early after relieving Rask, as the Bruins spent most of the first five minutes of the second on the attack after Nash was sent to the penalty box for hooking, resulting in an unsuccessful Bruins power play.

“Certainly, guys helped me out a lot at the beginning, gave me some time to work myself in the game,” Svedberg said. “I thought, after that, we played a solid game throughout the game, and I felt good, too. Just a good win for us.”

Smith started and ended an ensuing scoring rush, as the right wing weaved through the defense in the opposite zone before taking advantage of commotion in front of the net to rocket home his first goal in 15 games and the Bruins’ fourth unanswered 5:53 into the second.

Nash’s goal finally put the Rangers on the board with 3:11 to play in the second, backhanding a shot past Svedberg after left wing Chris Kreider set him up with a pass.

Svedberg gave up another goal in garbage time, allowing Hunwick’s slapshot to beat him with 23 seconds remaining.

Emotions were running high late in the final period, as Bruins defenseman Matt Bartkowski and Rangers center James Sheppard received matching penalties for fighting.

As time expired, Sheppard’s teammate, left wing Tanner Glass, was also given a five-minute major for hitting Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid with the butt of his stick.

“I think he took a bit of a butt end there in the face, so I haven’t checked him out, but again those are things that if need be the league will look into it,” Julien said.

NOTES: Boston won the last two in the three-game season series against New York. ... G Henrik Lundqvist returned for the Rangers after a lengthy absence because of a neck injury. ... G Cam Talbot helped New York pick up 39 of 50 possible points with Lundqvist on the shelf. ... RW Martin St. Louis (knee) missed his sixth straight game, but skated for 40 minutes Saturday morning. ... D Dougie Hamilton (undisclosed injury) has not played since Mar. 21. “He’s not ready to come back yet,” Bruins coach Claude Julien said. ... At 6-3-4, the Bruins are in the midst of their worst March since 2010-11. Last year, Boston went 15-1-1 in March. ... The Bruins travel to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. The Rangers also play Sunday, hosting the Washington Capitals.