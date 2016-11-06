Stepan's three points spark Rangers over Bruins

BOSTON -- New York Rangers coach Alain Vigneault was happy his team got out of TD Garden with its fourth straight victory on Saturday night.

"We didn't play our best game but we found a way to make a couple of plays and beat one of the goaltenders that had been one of the hottest so far in the league," Vigneault said after the Rangers handed Tuukka Rask his first loss in seven games in a 5-2 win.

The victory ended the Bruins' winning streak at three in a row.

Derek Stepan and Kevin Hayes scored shorthanded goals and Antti Raanta made 35 saves for the 9-3-0 Rangers, who beat the Bruins for the second time in 11 nights.

"It's a challenge for me to play this type of game," said Raanta, who is 3-0-0 backing up Henrik Lundqvist this season. "There was a lot of shots coming from bad angles. They played well in front of me so it made it a little bit easier."

Stepan, who also had two assists, defenseman Matt Holden and rookie Pavel Buchnevich all scored their first goals of the season - Buchnevich the first of his NHL career, on the power play.

After the game, Buchnevich, beaming with the commemorative puck, phoned home - to his dad in Russia.

It was the first time the Rangers, who were backed by a large contingent of their vocal fans, scored two shorthanded goals in a game since March 30, 2014, against the Edmonton Oilers.

The shorthanded goals were the second and third of the season scored against the Bruins, who have the same number of power-play goals (in 38 attempts).

"It wasn't good tonight," coach Claude Julien said. "Definitely our power play hasn't been up to par, we know that; we've got to fix that."

Boston is 2-for-32 on the power play in the last nine games.

Holden scored with the teams at even strength to tie the game 1-1 and Buchnevich took a pass from Stepan and scored a power-play goal that made it 4-1 with 13:37 left.

Patrice Bergeron, with his first goal in seven games and second of the season, and David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins - Pastrnak scoring on a tip-in with 5:14 remaining. Michael Grabner answered Pastrnak's tally with 3:12 left - his seventh goal of the season. He had nine last season and eight the year before that.

The loss dropped the Bruins to 1-3-0 at home (6-5-0 overall) after they missed the playoffs for the second straight time last season with a 17-18-6 home mark.

Rask made only 19 saves and looked shaky on two of the goals and slow to react on the dip of a third.

"Tonight we were able to capitalize on a few chances," Vigneault said. "If you analyze the game, the difference was our goaltending was better than theirs and our specialty teams got us a goal on the power play and got us a couple short-handed looks."

Rangers rookie Jimmy Vesey, who played four years at Harvard, had an assist in his first pro game at TD Garden.

"It was great," he said. "I played here for four years (Beanpots) and came to a couple of Bruins games growing up. It was pretty special for me to be out there as a professional."

Referee Dean Morton took a clearing attempt by New York's Kevin Klein to the back of the head with 3:57 left in the second period. He was wobbly as he was helped off the ice and the game continued with one referee for the final 23:57.

NOTES: Boston RW David Backes returned after missing five games with minor elbow surgery. "He came in, helped us out, and he's only going to get better, so it was nice to have him back," said coach Claude Julien. ... There was a heavy local flavor to the game, with both teams sporting three players from the Boston area on their rosters -- Chris Kreider, Kevin Hayes and Jimmy Vesey of the Rangers and Jimmy Hayes, Tim Schaller and Noel Acciari of the Bruins. Kreider and the Hayes brothers were teammates at Boston College. Jimmy Hayes, who has gone 26 straight games without a point but had a shootout winner Thursday night, was a healthy scratch for Boston. ... New York hosts the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night, while the Bruins have the Buffalo Sabres as TD Garden Monday and then play in Montreal on Tuesday. ... The Rangers, who lead the NHL in goals with 50, have scored at least five goals in seven of their nine wins and lead the NHL with 50 goals. They came in also leading in goal differential, which now stands at plus-23.