Preview: Rangers at Canadiens

The Bell Centre has been a house of horrors for the New York Rangers, who look to overcome their fears when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. New York was shut out in both meetings in Montreal last season and has lost eight straight when it visits its Original Six rival. “You just want to go in and think about getting the two points and not think about the past,” said goaltender Cam Talbot, who has been tabbed to start on Saturday with Henrik Lundqvist slated to face - appropriately enough - the Kings on Sunday.

New York has been idle since dropping a 3-2 decision to New Jersey on Tuesday, its second setback in eight games. Montreal improved to 2-3-2 in November after overcoming an early two-goal deficit to post a 3-2 shootout victory over Columbus on Friday. Peter Budaj turned aside all 27 shots in a 2-0 win over the Rangers on Oct. 28, but Carey Price is expected to face New York on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, MSG (New York), CBC, RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (9-9-0): Defenseman Michael Del Zotto (four points, minus-4) was informed on Friday that he would be a healthy scratch for the second time this season - and he wasn’t thrilled with the decision. “I‘m not happy,” Del Zotto told the New York Daily News. “Obviously, you’re never happy when you’re out of the lineup, but it’s the coach’s decision.” Justin Falk will take his place and veteran center Dominic Moore will return from a seven-game absence due to a strained oblique to face his former team.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (10-8-2): David Desharnais has struggled mightily since signing a four-year, $14 million contract extension midway through last season. The Quebec native rebounded from serving as a healthy scratch for the second time this campaign by netting the lone goal of the shootout on Friday. Desharnais, who has mustered just one assist this season, has recorded one goal in 12 career meetings with the Rangers.

OVERTIME

1. New York top-line LW Rick Nash practiced in a contact jersey for the first time on Friday but isn’t expected to return in the near future.

2. Former Ranger Brandon Prust returned to Montreal’s lineup on Friday after injuring his right shoulder on Oct. 21.

3. New York’s last victory in Montreal was a 4-3 shootout triumph on March 17, 2009.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Canadiens 2