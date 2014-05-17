Preview: Rangers at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers were pushed to the brink of elimination in the second round, only to send a pair of division champions packing following spirited performances in their respective Game 7 showdowns. Meeting for the first time in the postseason since 1996, the Original Six rivals look to continue their momentum when they tangle in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final on Saturday in Montreal. The Canadiens won two of the three regular-season meetings, although the Rangers snapped an eight-game losing streak at the Bell Centre when backup Cam Talbot recorded his first NHL shutout on Nov. 16.

Henrik Lundqvist has done well in his own right, extending his winning streak in Game 7s to a league-record five as New York defeated Keystone State representatives Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in the first two rounds. Carey Price helped Montreal sweep Tampa Bay in the first round before lifting the club from a 3-2 series deficit to upend Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston. Price also holds bragging rights over Lundqvist as the former guided Team Canada over the latter’s Team Sweden in the gold-medal match at the Sochi Winter Games in February.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, NBC, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE RANGERS: While the team has flourished, star Rick Nash continues to struggle in the postseason. The 29-year-old has collected five assists in the first two series but is mired in a 17-game playoff goal-scoring drought - with just one tally in 26 contests as a member of the Rangers. Quebec native Derick Brassard has a club-best four goals while 10 different players have tallied in the absence of Nash, who led New York by scoring 26 times in the regular season.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS: Montreal’s potent power play is one of the primary reasons why the club advanced to the conference final - and P.K. Subban has played a major role. The reigning Norris Trophy winner has scored three of his four goals with the man advantage while the Canadiens are a robust 10-for-38 on the power play. The Canadiens also may see a boost with the potential return of Alex Galchenyuk, who was cleared for contact on Friday and is closer to making his postseason debut. The 20-year-old has been nursing a right knee injury since April 9.

OVERTIME

1. Montreal is vying for its first trip to the Stanley Cup final since capturing the trophy in 1993. New York won the Cup the following year for the first time since 1940.

2. While the Rangers were practicing in Greenburgh (N.Y.) on Friday, Martin St. Louis already was in Montreal to attend the wake of his mother, France. The veteran forward elected to shift the funeral to Sunday after learning the time and date of the series opener - with the team announcing it will attend the service.

3. The Rangers defeated the Canadiens in six games to win their first-round series in 1996. The rivals have split their 14 postseason meetings, although Montreal bested New York in five games to capture the Stanley Cup in 1979.

SERIES PREDICTION: Rangers in 6