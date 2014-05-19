Preview: Rangers at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens relinquished home-ice advantage in their Eastern Conference final after being on the business end of a 7-2 drubbing in the series opener. Looking to even the set with the New York Rangers, Montreal isn’t revealing its cards on whether Carey Price will be in goal for Game 2 on Monday. The Canadian Olympian appeared to injure his right knee in a collision with New York forward Chris Kreider but remained in the contest and yielded four goals in two periods - including two in less than a minute - before sitting out the third.

Price skated for approximately five minutes but did not take part in Sunday’s practice, leading to speculation that Peter Budaj may receive the start. “Today was an optional practice,” Montreal coach Michel Therrien said. “It was a therapy day for Carey. We’ll see if he’s able to play.” Defenseman Ryan McDonagh certainly was able to play on Saturday, collecting a goal and three assists to etch his name into the franchise record book as the Rangers emphatically drew first blood in the series.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE RANGERS: While New York recorded seven goals in the opener, perhaps none was more important - at least psychologically - than the one by Rick Nash. The struggling forward scored on the power play during the third period for his first tally of the postseason and just his second in 27 playoff games as a member of the Rangers. Nash’s inclusion with the man advantage came as a result of the absence of Derick Brassard, who is considered day-to-day by coach Alain Vigneault after exiting Game 1 with an undisclosed injury.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS: As one might expect, former Ranger Brandon Prust and Therrien took issue with Kreider’s collision with Price. “In this situation, he went skates first right into his leg,” Prust said. “We call that accidentally on purpose.” Prust attempted to retaliate against Kreider, but instead drew a double-minor and 10-minute misconduct that led to three power-play goals. “Let’s put it this way,” Therrien said. “(Kreider) didn’t put much effort to avoid contact.”

OVERTIME

1. McDonagh tied former Rangers captains Brian Leetch, Brad Park and Dave Maloney as defensemen to record four points in a playoff game.

2. Montreal C Lars Eller collected a goal and an assist in Game 1, increasing his team-leading point total to 11.

3. Collectively as a team, the Rangers attended the funeral of RW Martin St. Louis’ mother on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Canadiens 2