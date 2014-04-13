Gionta scores lone goal as Habs edge Rangers

MONTREAL -- Leave it to the captain to lead his team to victory.

Right winger Brian Gionta scored the game-winning goal on a penalty shot at 2:04 of overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 1-0 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

Gionta was awarded the penalty shot when he headed in on a clear breakaway when he was tripped up at the Rangers blue line by former Canadiens defenseman Raphael Diaz.

“That was a pretty cool way to end the regular season. It just capped off perfectly what he brings to our team,” Canadiens goaltender Carey Price said.

Price stopped 41 shots in earning his sixth shutout of the season and was a major factor in his team making it to overtime. Just moments before Gionta’s penalty shot, the 26-year-old denied Rangers left winger Carl Hagelin, who nearly had an open net.

The win gave Montreal (46-28-8) 100 points on the year, marking the first time it hit the mark since the 2007-08 season. It also helped the team in its bid for home ice in the upcoming quarterfinal series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa plays its game in hand on Sunday.

“I thought we had a pretty good game. We made a few mistakes but for the most part our game was there,” said Gionta. There are some things to work on the next couple of days but you always want to go out with a win and playing well.

Goaltender Cam Talbot stopped 26 shots for New York (45-31-6), which had nothing on the line heading into the contest.

But while the game meant little to the Rangers, it was they who took control early on, jumping out to a 9-1 shot advantage over Montreal by the midpoint of the first period and coming close to breaking the ice on several occasions. After Price denied center Derick Brassard on a shot from the slot on an early power play, the netminder foiled center Brian Boyle on another quality chance in close.

The period ended with the visitors holding a 13-6 edge on the shot clock.

“That’s the second game in a row for me where I’ve faced five or six shots in the first period so you kind of have to stay in it mentally and be ready for the next shot because they can come at you in a hurry,” said Talbot. “They did in the second period there when they got a power play, so you’ve just got to stay focused and be ready.”

A Price miscue in the second turned into an opportunity for Rangers left winger Rick Nash, who hit the crossbar. Diaz also came close later in the period when his shot hit the post and rolled along the outer edge of the goal line, staying out of the net.

With the post-season looming, the effort was exactly what New York head coach Alain Vigneault was looking for from his club.

“We played hard. We came to play and had some great looks, some great chances. Their goaltender was on top of his game, especially in the first two periods,” he said. “This game didn’t mean anything for us at the end of the day but we talked about coming here and playing well and that’s what I thought we did tonight.”

Montreal center Tomas Plekanec nearly got the home side on the board late in the second with a short-handed break but was stopped by Talbot.

The Canadiens had some chances on back-to-back shifts early in the third. After center David Desharnais tried to get the puck past Talbot on his left side, right winger Brendan Gallagher thought he had caught the goalie out of position to tuck it in but Talbot made it back to the crease in time to make the pad save.

They got stronger as the period went on, producing shifts with several chances including a couple by Gallagher late in the stanza but couldn’t find the back of the net.

NOTES: The game marked the first time the Canadiens hosted the Rangers in Montreal’s season finale since April 5, 2003, when the Habs won 5-4. ... With home ice locked up for the first round of the playoffs, New York scratched RW Martin St. Louis, D Dan Girardi, and D Ryan McDonagh. ... C Chris Kreider remained out with an injury. ... Montreal C Lars Eller missed his third straight game while recovering from the flu. ... The Canadiens also scratched RW George Parros, D Douglas Murray and D Jarred Tinordi. ... LW Brandon Prust, LW Alex Galchenyuk and LW Travis Moen remained sidelined with injuries and C Lars Eller missed his third straight game recovering from the flu. ... The Rangers learned that they will host Philadelphia in the opening round of the playoffs after the Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon.