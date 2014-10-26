Canadiens’ third line leads way vs. Rangers

MONTREAL -- Points have been hard to come by for the Montreal Canadiens’ third line early this season. That changed Saturday night against the New York Rangers.

Center Lars Eller’s first goal of the season capped off a three-point night for his line, leading the Canadiens to a 3-1 win at Bell Centre in a rematch of last spring’s Eastern Conference Final.

Eller, right winger Dale Weise and left winger Rene Bourque had a combined two points before the game -- both on assists.

”It’s big for us,“ said Weise, who picked up a pair of helpers for his first points of the season. ”I don’t think we’re too happy with the way we played in the third, but full marks to our goaltender. He’s the best player for us every night.

“I liked our start tonight, too, so we can be happy about that.”

For the first time since opening night, the Canadiens (7-1-0) started the scoring.

With the Rangers on the power play and defenseman Ryan McDonagh pinching, center Tomas Plekanec picked up the puck and was off on a 2-on-0 break with left winger Pacioretty. The pair enjoyed a give-and-go as they skated in toward Lundqvist before Plekanec put Pacioretty’s final pass behind the netminder’s left leg at 12:06 of the first period.

The goal -- the second short-handed score the Rangers (4-4-0) have allowed this season -- moved Plekanec into a tie with Yvon Lambert for 27th on the Canadiens’ career scoring list.

“We all have confidence in each other right now and I think that play kind of showed it,” Pacioretty said of his team, which scored at least three goals for the fifth time in eight games.

In the right place at the right time, left winger Carl Hagelin knotted the score at 1 at 17:07 when the rebound of defenseman Dan Girardi’s point shot bounced out to his stick to Price’s left.

The Rangers came close to taking the lead midway through the second period.

Center Derick Brassard came out of the penalty box to create a two-on-one with right winger Kevin Hayes. Brassard took a shot from the right circle but was denied by Price’s quick glove.

Eller put the Canadiens back in front at 11:46. Defenseman P.K. Subban’s shot from the blue line made its way into a scramble in front and Eller picked up the loose puck for just his second point of the season.

“Obviously when you have breakdowns, it’s a matter of making the right reads,” said Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who stopped 27 shots in his first regular-season start in Montreal since Jan. 15, 2012. “We continue to work on everything and try to get better. They’re a quick team. They made some good plays in front of the net. They’re hungry around there, so you need to be sharp.”

New York pressed on early in the third period, forcing Montreal into back-to-back icings and coach Michel Therrien into using his timeout to rest his players.

“I think we played an OK first period, bad second period and we were creating a lot in the third,” New York left winger Mats Zuccarello said. “But we have to score goals. We have to find a way to score on our chances.”

Poor defensive coverage by the Rangers helped the home side extend its lead. Right winger Dale Weise won a battle with defenseman Kevin Klein behind the New York net and fed Pacioretty, uncovered with blue-liner Marc Staal facing the backboards at 6:35.

Goaltender Carey Price made 34 saves.

NOTES: The game marked Michel Therrien’s 600th as an NHL coach. He has spent 328 of those games as the Canadiens’ bench boss. ... All three regular-season meetings between the Rangers and Canadiens in 2013-14 ended in shutouts. ... Montreal kept its winning lineup intact, leaving RW Jiri Sekac as the club’s only scratch. ... After sitting out the last two games, New York rookie LW Anthony Duclair, a Montreal native, returned to the lineup. ... Rangers LW Ryan Malone was scratched after suiting up for the last four games. Before the puck drop, the Canadiens, in a coordinated tribute with the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs, honored soldiers killed in attacks earlier in the week in St-Jean-sur-Richilieu, Quebec, and Ottawa.