Preview: Rangers at Canucks

The New York Rangers have ripped off seven victories in their last eight games, but they get a chance to avenge their only loss during that span when they visit the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Rangers have allowed more than two goals twice during the current 7-1-0 span, one of them being a 5-3 loss at home to Vancouver on Nov. 8.

New York was in the midst of a dominant five-game winning streak, outscoring the opposition 26-8, before the stunning loss to the Canucks. That game snapped a nine-game losing streak for Vancouver and marked the only time it scored more than three goals in regulation this season. The Canucks rallied from a two-goal deficit in a 5-4 overtime win over Dallas in the opener of a four-game homestand, their second victory in a dozen contests. The Rangers are making the third stop on their four-game road trip, allowing one goal in each of the previous two victories.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (12-4-0): Michael Grabner continued his blistering start to the season by scoring twice in Sunday's 3-1 victory at Edmonton to boost his team-leading total to 10 goals in 16 games. That surpassed Grabner's total of nine goals in 80 games with Toronto last season. “I don’t know, to be honest,” Grabner said. “I’m just trying to go out there and play my role. I think that’s a big part of hockey. When you get confidence, you just seem to be going out there, not thinking and good things happen.”

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (6-9-1): While Markus Granlund supplied the game-winner in overtime in Sunday's win over Dallas, rookie defenseman Troy Stecher tied the game with 1:40 left in regulation for his first career goal. "It was a good feeling," Stecher told reporters after the game. "But getting that win on home ice is a lot better feeling. I'm sure you guys can see it throughout the room -- the vibes are up and we feel pretty good." Alexandre Burrows scored his only two goals in last week's win at New York.

OVERTIME

1. Burrows has five goals in 12 games versus New York.

2. Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist is 5-5-0 with a 2.22 goals-against average versus Vancouver.

3. Canucks F Jake Virtanen was recalled from the minors but will not play against New York.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Canucks 2