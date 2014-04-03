Rangers 3, Canucks 1: Martin St. Louis scored his first goal in 15 games with his new team as New York earned its franchise-record 25th road victory of the season.

Daniel Carcillo and Benoit Pouliot also tallied for the Rangers before St. Louis netted a short-handed goal in the third period after recording only three assists in his first 14 games after being acquired from Tampa Bay. Henrik Lundqvist turned aside 34 shots as New York won for the seventh time in eight games and moved three points ahead of Philadelphia for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Ryan Kesler scored the only goal for the Canucks, who fell six points behind Dallas in the race for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Eddie Lack made 28 saves for Vancouver in his 17th consecutive start.

Carcillo opened the scoring 4:59 into the first period, netting his first goal in 17 games when the puck popped out to him after a wild scramble in front of the net. Pouliot doubled the lead during a power play with 5:17 left in the session, sweeping in a centering pass from Derick Brassard.

Vancouver halved the deficit in the middle period as Kesler won a faceoff and backed off to the left circle before one-timing Daniel Sedin’s feed past Lundqvist. The Rangers restored their two-goal lead while killing off a second straight power play as Nash set up St. Louis during a 2-on-1 rush after a turnover at 10:15 of the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vancouver LW Alex Burrows received an elbowing major and a game misconduct for a hit on Rangers D Ryan McDonagh with 44 seconds left in the game. McDonagh suffered an apparent upper-body injury. … St. Louis reached 30 goals for the seventh time in his career and first since 2010-11 with Tampa Bay. … Sedin has three points in his last four games after going 13 contests without one. … The Rangers won 24 road games three times in their history.