Rangers roll to 5-1 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The New York Rangers believed they could punch some holes in the Vancouver defense on Saturday night, but even they were surprised by their success.

The Rangers used odd-man rushes to score three goals on four shots in the first period -- including two just 43 seconds apart -- and coasted to a 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Defenseman Ryan McDonagh said the scouting report outlined how the Canucks defensemen liked to generate offense by pinching in.

“We talked about if we managed the puck well we were going to get our chances, like we saw early on there,” said McDonagh, who opened the scoring on a three-on-one breakaway at 2:36 of the first period.

“You don’t expect to get those kinds of looks. Sometimes the game happens that way when you are simple and able to jump on a team like that. We’ve had a few days between our last game. We were excited to play. We had some good energy and good legs.”

Mats Zuccarello led the Rangers with two goals. Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist wasn’t tested often but managed to make a few big stops in the third period.

“We were able to score a couple of goals early on,” said Lundqvist, who had 29 saves. “It gave us confidence. You could tell we had the jump tonight.”

Lundqvist said the Rangers were able to take advantage of some early Vancouver mistakes.

“We talked about them pinching,” he said. “I didn’t think they were going to go that hard every time. We made them pay, especially in the first period.”

Center J.T. Miller and defenseman Marc Staal also scored for New York.

Left winger Rick Nash and center Derick Brassard had two assists each for the Rangers, who are 2-4-1 in their last seven road games.

The loss extended the Canucks’ winless streak to four games (0-3-1) and left a bitter taste in the mouth of many players.

”It was embarrassing from shift one to the end,“ captain Henrik Sedin said. ”We gambled way too much out there.

“We tried to create chances and cheated to do that. We have done that for a few games now where we haven’t played up to our standards. We have been in the other games. We just have been hiding our mistakes. Tonight, we paid.”

Center Nick Bonino scored for the Canucks to snap a 15-game goal drought.

”We weren’t on the same page,“ defenseman Kevin Bieksa said. ”We made some pinches we shouldn’t have.

“We gave up way too many odd-man chances, especially at the beginning of the game. Needless to say, we didn’t have a good first two periods.”

Canucks goaltender Ryan Miller stopped 18 shots.

The Rangers hadn’t played since beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in overtime at home on Monday. Lundqvist said it was important for his team to get a quick start.

“When we haven’t played for that many days, it’s important for us to set up here and try and get on a roll,” he said. “We could just play our game and wait for their mistakes. When we had that opportunity, we made some great plays.”

The win improved the Rangers’ record to 13-10-4. The Canucks are 18-10-2.

It was the seventh time this year the Canucks have given up five or more goals in a loss. Vancouver also has given up three or more goals in six of their last seven games.

Bieksa said the Canucks are concerned but not panicking.

”We are at one of those points of the season where we are facing some adversity,“ he said. ”We are going to stick together and we’re going to have to pull ourselves out of this.

“We will try to learn off this one. We will get better from it.”

NOTES: Vancouver RW Dean Dorsett’s wife gave birth to the couple’s first child Friday, a son. ... The Canucks returned home from a seven-game, 12-day trip with a 3-3-1 record but were 0-2-1 in the last three. ... Vancouver last beat the Rangers at Rogers Arena on Nov. 3, 2009. ... The Canucks moved Jannik Hansen onto the top line and dropped Radim Vrbata onto the second unit. ... New York’s scratches were LW Tanner Glass and D Matt Hunwick. ... The Rangers beat the Canucks in both games last season by a combined score of 8-3. ... New York was playing just its 10th road game of the year. ... New York loaned LW Anthony Duclair to Team Canada for the upcoming World Junior Championships. ... The Rangers continue their road swing with games in Edmonton on Sunday, Calgary on Tuesday and Carolina next Saturday. ... The Canucks continue their homestand with games against Dallas on Wednesday, Calgary next Saturday and Arizona on Dec. 22.