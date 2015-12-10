Daniel Sedin lifts Canucks past Rangers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- There is a lot of hockey left to be played, but the Vancouver Canucks believe they might have finally turned a corner on their season.

Left winger Daniel Sedin broke a 1-1 tie midway through a wild third period, and the Canucks defeated the New York Rangers 2-1 Wednesday night.

Vancouver, which earned a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, has back-to-back victories for the first time in more than a month.

The Canucks (11-11-8) regrouped after being badly outplayed in the first period Wednesday, then didn’t lose their cool when the Rangers tied the game on a questionable penalty shot in the third.

”That’s what good teams do,“ said Daniel Sedin, who scored his 13th goal of the season and collected his 20th assist. ”In the past maybe we were letting that one slip away.

“We battled hard and got through the first period. It’s starting to go in the right way for us. We’re feeling better about ourselves for sure.”

Defenseman Alex Edler scored on a power play and added an assist for the Canucks. Center Henrik Sedin had two assists.

Defenseman Dan Boyle scored for the Rangers (18-8-3) on a penalty shot.

Neither team scored during the first two periods even though the Rangers outshot Vancouver 23-14 and looked to be in control.

Things began to shift in the third when the Rangers took four consecutive penalties, including a bench minor for unsportsmanlike conduct.

With the Canucks playing five-on-three, Edler scored the game’s first goal at 3:19, taking a Daniel Sedin pass and drilling a shot through traffic that beat Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (23 saves).

Boyle tied the game at 8:54 when Canucks defenseman Chris Tanev was called for putting his hand on the puck in the crease.

Daniel Sedin restored the lead just 40 seconds later. He deflected a slap pass from Edler at a sharp angle past Lundqvist.

Before the back-to-back wins, the Canucks lost five consecutive games (0-3-2) and looked to be spiraling out of the playoff race. Vancouver goaltender Ryan Miller said the team was better than its record showed.

”When I looked at our game, I saw little things that led to losses,“ said Miller, who made 32 saves and kept his team in the game early. ”You can clean up little things when you have good effort and you have battle.

“We got our feet moving after the first period and we got some chances against a good team. In the third period, I thought our battle level was really high.”

The Canucks’ win was dampened by an injury to defenseman Dan Hamhuis. He was hit in the face by a Boyle shot with about 7:30 left in the third. He left the ice with blood pouring from his face and didn’t return.

Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins said Hamhuis lost some teeth and probably broke his jaw.

Hamhuis was expected to spend the night in hospital.

“It’s scary,” Desjardins said. “It’s a hard thing to take. He’ll suffer with that for a little while.”

The result was disappointing for New York after it dominated the first half of the game. The Rangers got off to a hot start early in the season but have cooled down lately. After a streak in which they went 11-0-1, the Rangers are 2-5-1 in their past eight games.

“There’s no doubt in the first two periods I felt we carried the play,” New York coach Alain Vigneault said. “We had some good opportunities but weren’t able to capitalize on them.”

Center Jarrett Stoll said the Rangers moved the puck well but couldn’t finish plays.

”We played a really good team game,“ he said. ”We’re holding onto pucks, but that doesn’t necessarily lead to a lot of scoring chances.

“We were putting a lot of pucks to the net and playing well, but it was hard to create the big chances. They really pack it in and didn’t give us much, but we tried hard.”

NOTES: Vancouver rookie LW Jake Virtanen was sent to the Utica Comets of the AHL for conditioning after missing a week with a hip injury. ... LW Ronalds Kenins and D Yannick Weber were healthy scratches for Vancouver. ... Canucks RW Jannik Hansen played in his 500th career game. ... Vancouver last won consecutive games Oct. 30 and Nov. 2. ... The Canucks open a six-game road trip Sunday in Chicago. ... Rangers RW Emerson Etem was a healthy scratch. ... The Rangers won their previous three games against Vancouver by a combined score of 12-2. ... New York C Derek Stepan (broken ribs) and D Kevin Klein (strained oblique) remain sidelined. ... New York’s Alain Vigneault coached in his 999th game, and 540 were with Vancouver during seven seasons. ... The Rangers continue their three-game Western Canadian road trip Friday in Edmonton.