Preview: Rangers at Capitals

The New York Rangers are off to one of the slowest starts in the NHL - and they likely won’t get any favors Wednesday night as they visit the high-powered Washington Capitals. New York has kicked off the season with four losses in its first five games, scoring just nine goals while surrendering a whopping 25. The Rangers will face a Capitals team that halted a three-game losing streak Monday night with an impressive 4-2 triumph over the Edmonton Oilers.

As alarming as it is to see New York struggling to generate offense, it’s the defensive and goaltending woes that are a far greater concern. Perennial All-Star netminder Henrik Lundqvist has looked terrible to date, winning just one of his four starts while boasting a 4.21 goals-against average and a pedestrian .887 save percentage. He’ll need to be wary of reigning Hart Trophy winner Alex Ovechkin, who has kicked off the season with six goals in as many games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCS, TSN2

ABOUT THE RANGERS (1-4-0): One goaltender’s departure means the opportunity for another to show what he can do. That’s how Cam Talbot is looking at his promotion to the big club after regular backup Martin Biron was placed on waivers. “I‘m pretty excited, as you can imagine; it’s my first call up,” the 26-year-old Talbot told reporters. “I‘m going to try and make the best of it.” Asked if he anticipated a change in backups might spell a reduction in workload, Lundqvist said: “That’s something I‘m not thinking about. I don’t expect my workload to change.”

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (2-4-0): Washington finally unleashed the balanced attack for which it was looking in Monday’s win over the Oilers, relying on four different goal-scorers - a development that greatly pleased Ovechkin. “It’s a good group of guys here, and we just have to stay confident and play our way,” he told the Washington Post. “The guys who didn’t score (at the) beginning of the year scored big goals for us, and you can see the spark.” Ovechkin left Tuesday’s practice early, but the development was chalked up to general fatigue.

OVERTIME

1. Wednesday marks the first meeting between the teams since the Rangers defeated the Capitals in seven games in last season’s Eastern Conference first-round series.

2. Ovechkin has 16 goals and 15 assists in 31 career games versus the Rangers.

3. New York has three more road games after this one before finally playing its home opener Oct. 28 against Montreal.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Rangers 2