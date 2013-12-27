Preview: Rangers at Capitals

After skating to a pair of victories to wrap up a franchise-high nine-game homestand, the New York Rangers hit the road for the first time since Dec. 5 with a date against the Washington Capitals on Friday. Rookie Cam Talbot stopped 49-of-51 shots to lift New York to a 4-1 win over Minnesota on Sunday and a 2-1 shootout triumph over Toronto the following night. Henrik Lundqvist may get the nod on Friday as the Rangers open a five-game road trip versus the Capitals, against whom he turned aside all 22 shots in a 2-0 victory on Oct. 16.

Washington exacted revenge by scoring four times versus Lundqvist in a 4-1 win on Dec. 8. Mikhail Grabovski converted a penalty shot in that contest and also tallied on Monday as the Capitals suffered a 3-2 setback to Anaheim. The loss to the Ducks was Washington’s second straight and third in four outings.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG2 (New York), CSN(Washington)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (18-18-2): Despite a less-than-stellar 3-4-2 mark on their homestand, New York sits just four points behind Washington in the clustered Metropolitan Division. The Rangers could benefit from an appearance by Rick Nash, who has been held without a goal in six straight games and has tallied twice since his three-game goal-scoring streak to close out November. Benoit Pouliot has been stepping up with two goals and three assists during his five-game point streak.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (19-14-4): Alex Ovechkin has run roughshod over most opponents, as evidenced by his league-high 30 goals this season and being a three-time Hart Trophy winner. The captain, however, has been held off the scoresheet in both meetings with the Rangers this season and has just two goals and two assists in the last 12 encounters. Ovechkin has scored an NHL-best 12 times on the power play for Washington, which has the top-ranked percentage (25.9) with the man advantage.

OVERTIME

1. New York has won eight of Talbot’s 10 starts and just 10 of Lundqvist’s 27 this season.

2. The contest marks the 200th regular-season meeting between the clubs.

3. Rangers D Marc Staal (concussion) skated on his own during Thursday’s practice but has no timetable to return to game action.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Capitals 3