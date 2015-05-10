Preview: Rangers at Capitals

The New York Rangers staved off elimination with a dramatic overtime victory Friday and attempt to level their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup on Sunday, when they visit the Washington Capitals for Game 6. Chris Kreider scored the tying goal late in regulation to set the stage for captain Ryan McDonagh’s game-winner as the Rangers sent the series back to Washington trailing 3-2.

“We are still alive,” New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist said. “Being in their shoes, we’ve been there. Going home now, there is a lot of pressure for them. I know for sure they don’t want to come back here for another game.” The Presidents’ Trophy-winning Rangers have had each of their 10 postseason games decided by one goal, extending their NHL-record streak to 12 straight contests dating to last year. The Capitals, seeking their first conference final appearance since 1998, insist they feel no added pressure facing the team that knocked them out of the playoffs in both 2012 and 2013. “I don’t think so,” defenseman Karl Alzner said. “We’re still the underdog in this series. Pressure’s the same, no matter what.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, TVA

ABOUT THE RANGERS: While leading scorer Rick Nash has gone eight games without a goal, Kreider added to his burgeoning postseason legacy of coming through in the clutch by netting the tying tally with 1:41 remaining in regulation Friday. It was the second goal of the series and 14th career playoff tally for Kreider dating to his NHL debut in Game 3 of a first-round series against the Ottawa Senators in 2012. “We’ve been needing some people to step up and score big, timely goals, and it’s been tough to come by, for sure,” said forward Derek Stepan, who notched the primary assist on Kreider’s blistering one-timer. “But we’re still in this thing and it was a big moment there for (Kreider) to give us a chance in overtime.”

ABOUT THE CAPITALS: Superstar Alex Ovechkin appeared poised to dominate the series after scoring in each of the first two games, including a highlight-reel tally and nine hits in Game 2, but he has been held off the scoresheet in each of the last three contests. “Next one will be the big one,“ the captain said. “Nobody said it was going to be easy. Of course, you want to close the series when you get the lead. It’s over. You have to forget about it and move forward.” Washington has mustered only eight goals in the five games and its power play, ranked No. 1 in the league during the regular season, has had only eight chances against New York - with the lone conversion coming in the series opener.

OVERTIME

1. Capitals G Braden Holtby allowed a total of one goal as Washington won Games 3 and 4 at home.

2. Lundqvist has permitted 11 goals in his last eight contests.

3. Ovechkin has not gone four straight games without at least one point since Nov. 29-Dec. 6.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Capitals 1