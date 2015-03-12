EditorsNote: fixes quote attribution in 13th graf

Rangers G Talbot delivers another win

WASHINGTON -- Someday Cam Talbot will wake up from this dream and realize he is a backup goaltender for the New York Rangers.

It just hasn’t happened yet.

The undrafted 27-year-old goaltender played his second game in 24 hours and was dominant again, stopping 28 of 29 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night at the Verizon Center.

“Cam made some unreal saves,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “He made four brilliant saves that were Grade A and kept us right there and we were able to pull it off.”

Left winger Carl Hagelin and center J.T. Milller scored first-period goals, right winger Marty St. Louis added an insurance goal in the third and Talbot did the rest as the Rangers improved their record to 13-2-3 without starting goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, who remains sidelined with a neck injury.

Talbot has 12 wins in 13 games and is 7-1-1 in his past nine starts. He has allowed just three goals in his last four starts.

With the win, the Rangers (42-17-7) moved into first place in the Metropolitan Division with 91 points, one more than the New York Islanders.

The Rangers also moved into a first-place tie with the Montreal Canadiens atop the Eastern Conference standings. New York holds the tiebreaker with three more wins in regulation or overtime.

Talbot’s only blemish Wednesday night came in the first period when Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin fired a slap shot off the stick of a Rangers defender and into the net for his league-leading 45th goal of the season.

That was all the Capitals (36-22-10) could generate against Talbot, losing for the second time this season to the Rangers and falling nine points behind them in the Metropolitan Division standings.

“When they get the lead, they put four guys in front of the net and block all your shots,” Ovechkin said. “They know how to play. They were in the Stanley Cup Final last year. They’re a good team.”

Talbot’s save of the game came early in the second period when center Nicklas Backstrom fired a cross-crease pass from right winger Joel Ward toward a yawning net, only to see it snatched out of the air by Talbot.

“On a play like that, Ward has so many options there, so I tried to be as patient as possible,” Talbot said. “That was pretty much the worst option there was for us and I just kind of instinctively reached back and luckily it ended up in my glove.”

The Rangers opened the scoring 8:20 into the game when Hagelin finished a wild shot sequence that had Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (28 saves) scrambling all over his crease. Hagelin parked himself in the right circle and finished off a cross-ice pass from right winger Kevin Hayes for his 15th goal of the season and first in nine games.

The Capitals responded on the power play at 11:43 when Ovechkin blasted a pass from rookie center Evgeny Kuznetsov off the stick of Rangers right winger Jesper Fast and past Talbot. The goal was Ovechkin’s 21st on the power play, a league high. It also marked the fifth straight game the Capitals have scored a power-play goal and their 13th in the past 12 games.

The Rangers regained the lead with 3:26 remaining in the first period when Hayes intercepted a clearing attempt by Washington defenseman Tim Gleason and fed Miller for a blast over the right shoulder of Holtby and under the crossbar.

The goal was Miller’s seventh of the season and first ever against the Capitals. It also gave Hayes, who scored a highlight-reel goal on Long Island the night before, his second primary assist of the night and his third point in two games.

“I think we’re getting some great plays from different lines a good times,” said St. Louis, who finished off the Capitals with his 19th goal of the season with 2:27 remaining in the game. “That’s how you keep winning games; it’s never the same guys.”

NOTES: Capitals C Jay Beagle left the game in the second period after taking a hit from Rangers D Dan Girardi and did not return. ... Capitals D Brooks Orpik sat out his first game of the season with a lower-body injury and D Mike Green did not play because of an upper-body injury. D Nate Schmidt took Orpik’s place on a top defensive pairing with D John Carlson. Rookie D Cameron Schilling took Green’s spot in a third pairing with Tim Gleason. ... The Rangers and Capitals each had an 11-10-4 record after 25 games this season. ... The Rangers will remain in Washington for the next two days, meeting with members of the Secret Service on Thursday and working out at the Capitals’ practice facility Friday before heading to Buffalo for the final game of their five-game trip. ... The Capitals continue their five-game homestand Friday night against the Dallas Stars.