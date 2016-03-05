Stepan, Rangers win in Washington without Lundqvist

WASHINGTON -- Derek Stepan had a goal and an assist, Antti Raanta made 32 saves, and the New York Rangers defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Friday night.

Stepan gave the Rangers the 3-2 lead just 17 seconds into the third period when his shot from high in the slot deflected off defenseman Brooks Orpik’s stick and by goalie Braden Holtby.

Jesper Fast and Keith Yandle gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead in the first period. Ryan McDonagh had two assists.

Jay Beagle and T.J. Oshie scored second-period goals for Washington (47-13-4), which was looking to reach the 100-point mark.

New York (38-21-6) has won six-of-eight. The Rangers, second in the Metropolitan Division, are 16 points behind the Capitals.

Holtby had 20 saves for the Capitals, who played nine consecutive one-goal games, winning six.

The Rangers took an early lead following a Holtby giveaway. McDonagh’s shot from the point was blocked in front and, during the scramble, Fast swiped the puck past Holtby at 5:47 for his ninth goal.

Washington has allowed the first goal in nine of its last 11 games.

Late in the period, New York made it 2-0. With Washington’s Karl Alzner off for tripping, Yandle fired a high wrister from the blue line that made it through a screen and into the net at 16:37.

The Capitals got on the board following a lengthy review midway through the second period. Beagle’s shot from near the end line bounced off Raanta’s pad. During the ensuing scrum, New York’s Kevin Klein swept the puck away from the goal line, but after a long review, the ruling was that the puck had completely crossed the line and Beagle was credited with a goal at 10:58.

Rangers coach Alain Vigneault challenged the play on the basis of goalie interference, but lost.

Washington tied it 39 seconds prior to intermission on a power play. The Rangers had mounted a rush, but Stepan’s shot caromed all the way back out to center ice where Oshie gathered it in. He skated in with space on the left side, made a move toward the slot and fired a shot past Raanta for the unassisted equalizer.

Raanta, starting in place of Henrik Lundqvist (neck spasms), made a great stop to preserve the lead midway through the third period. Oshie, behind the net, sent a puck in front that bounced off McDonagh toward the goal, but Raanta was able to pin the puck against the post with his blocker before it crossed the line.

NOTES: With G Henrik Lundqvist (neck spasms) out, the Rangers recalled G Magnus Hellberg from Hartford of the AHL on an emergency basis to back up G Antti Raanta. ... Washington’s scratches included D Nate Schmidt (lower-body injury), RW Stanislav Galiev and C Michael Latta. ... Rangers D Marc Staal (flu) returned after missing one game. ... D Dylan McIlrath was scratched for New York. ... The Rangers, who lost at Pittsburgh on Thursday night, began play 7-4-1 in the second game of back-to-backs.