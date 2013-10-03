Preview: Rangers at Coyotes

Much like Madison Square Garden itself, the New York Rangers are receiving a facelift as they try to rebound from being unceremoniously swept in the second round of last season’s playoffs. With Alain Vigneault replacing the cantankerous John Tortorella behind the bench, the new-look Rangers open the 2013-14 campaign on the road against the Phoenix Coyotes on Thursday. New York better get acclimated to living out of a suitcase as it begins the season on a nine-game road trip.

Captain Ryan Callahan and Carl Hagelin are dealing with the effects of offseason shoulder surgery - the former is scratched for Thursday’s tilt while the latter is sidelined for at least the first 10 games as he was placed on long-term injured reserve. For all that ails the Rangers, they still have former Vezina Trophy winner Henrik Lundqvist to erase most mistakes on the back end. Solving the Swede will be a tall task for the Coyotes, who did their best to add some much-needed offensive punch by inking Mike Ribeiro fresh off his solid 49-point season in Washington.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (2012-13: 26-18-4, 6th East): The former Columbus combination of Rick Nash and Derick Brassard paid dividends in the Big Apple last season. Nash led the way with a team-high 21 goals, while Brassard chipped in 11 points in 13 games with the Rangers after mustering just 18 in 34 with the Blue Jackets. Derek Stepan provided a consistent spark by leading the team with 44 points, but he missed all six preseason games before ultimately signing a two-year, $6.15 million contract.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (2012-13: 21-18-9, 10th West): With new ownership keeping the team in the desert, Phoenix can turn its attention toward improving the product on the ice. With little margin for error, goaltender Mike Smith struggled to duplicate his sensational 2011-12 season - although he did share the NHL lead with five shutouts. Captain Shane Doan matched Antoine Vermette for the team lead in goals (13), but the Coyotes’ ailing power play - ranked 25th - didn’t do them any favors.

OVERTIME

1. Veteran C Brad Richards is expected to remain on the Rangers’ top line despite a less-than-stellar regular season in 2012-13 - in addition to being listed as a healthy scratch in two of the four playoff games versus Boston.

2. Phoenix coach Dave Tippett also guided Ribeiro during his time in Dallas (2006-11).

3. New York’s power play didn’t set the league on fire, either. It ranked 23rd.

PREDICTION: Rangers 2, Coyotes 1