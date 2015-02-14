Preview: Rangers at Coyotes

Alain Vigneault vies for his 500th career coaching victory as the New York Rangers continue their four-game road trip against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Vigneault moved into a tie with Terry Murray following New York’s 6-3 triumph over Colorado on Thursday and could pull even with Toe Blake with a win on Saturday, one victory behind Pat Burns (501) for 19th place all-time in league history. Rookie Kevin Hayes extended his point streak to four games by collecting one goal and two assists against the Avalanche as the Rangers recorded their second win in as many contests on the trek and fifth in seven contests overall (5-1-1).

While New York has won eight of its last 11 road games, Arizona dropped a 4-2 decision to San Jose on Friday to suffer its fourth loss in five overall contests and sixth straight at home. Mark Arcobello made a favorable impression with the Coyotes while becoming just the third player in NHL history to play with four teams in one season, joining Dennis O‘Brien (1977-78) and Dave McLlwain (1991-92). Claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Arcobello scored just 1:42 into the contest to join O‘Brien with at least a point for four teams in a campaign.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE RANGERS (32-16-5): Mats Zuccarello scored a goal on Thursday to extend his point streak to a career-high seven games, during which has he netted four tallies and set up five others. Rick Nash added his sixth goal in seven contests and league-leading 34th of the season, moving one ahead of Washington captain Alex Ovechkin. Nash has torched the Coyotes, recording 17 goals and as many assists in 36 career meetings.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (20-29-7): Defenseman Keith Yandle continued his torrid pace with an assist versus the Sharks, marking his 10th point in nine games and 14th in as many contests. Mike Smith made 22 saves but may give way to Mike McKenna, who could make his season debut after being recalled from Portland of the American Hockey League on Monday. The 31-year-old McKenna has made 21 appearances with three NHL teams, including three starts as a member of Columbus during the 2013-14 campaign.

OVERTIME

1. New York G Cam Talbot has been confirmed to make his career-high sixth consecutive start on Saturday.

2. Arizona C Joe Vitale reportedly is close to returning from an upper-body injury that has sidelined him since Jan. 27.

3. The Rangers have scored a power-play goal in four of their last six games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Coyotes 2