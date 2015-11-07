Preview: Rangers at Coyotes

The New York Rangers attempt to continue their impressive roll when they visit the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. New York began its brief two-game road trip by edging Colorado 2-1 on Friday, extending their winning streak to four games and point run to eight contests (6-0-2).

Derek Stepan and rookie Oscar Lindberg scored second-period goals to erase a deficit for the Rangers, who haven’t lost in regulation since being shut out at Montreal on Oct. 15. Arizona is wrapping up a three-game homestand during which it split the first two contests. After being edged by Vancouver on Oct. 30, the Coyotes had five days to regroup before skating to a 4-2 victory over Colorado on Thursday. New York is looking to sweep the two-game season series after posting a 4-1 home triumph on Oct. 22.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE RANGERS (9-2-2): New York hopes to have Rick Nash in the lineup against Arizona after the former Maurice Richard Trophy winner sat out Friday’s victory with a back injury. The 31-year-old was struggling prior to the injury, recording one goal and five assists in 12 games. Lindberg has recorded three goals in his last four contests and at least one point in four of five games.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (6-5-1): Martin Hanzal made an impressive return to the lineup Thursday, recording two assists after missing two games with a lower-body injury. “I was a little tired, but I was trying my best,” he told the team’s website. “I‘m glad we got the two points.” The 28-year-old Czech has 12 assists in 10 contests this season and is aiming to eclipse his career high of 27, which he set as a rookie in 2007-08.

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes C Antoine Vermette will miss Saturday’s contest as he remains out with a lower-body injury.

2. New York allowed a power-play goal Friday after going 19-for-19 on the penalty kill over its previous eight games.

3. Arizona D Stefan Elliott is questionable to return from an upper-body injury.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Coyotes 2