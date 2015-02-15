Nash scores again as Rangers top Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Rick Nash is on pace for his first 50-goal season, but he is not about to go down that road even during his current hot streak.

“You don’t question it when things are going right,” Nash said. “You just keep doing the same thing. Pucks are going in. I‘m getting lucky.”

The New York Rangers left winger got his 35th goal to break a 1-1 tie when he beat Arizona goaltender Mike Smith with a wrist shot into the top right corner of the net 79 seconds into the third period. The Rangers added three goals in the final nine minutes for a 5-1 victory over the Coyotes on Saturday at Gila River Arena.

“You trying to pick corners,” Nash said of his league-high fifth game-winning goal. “It’s tough to say where you are going to go every time.”

Nash, 30, is on pace for 53 goals after scoring his seventh in the last eight games as the Rangers (33-16-5) won for the sixth time in that span. He had a career-high 41 goals in his second season in the league in 2003-04 and had 40 in 2008-09, spending his first nine seasons with Columbus.

Right winger Kevin Hayes scored a short-handed goal at 11:54 of the third period before defenseman Marc Stahl and right winger Lee Stempniak scored in the final six minutes to give coach Alain Vigneault his 500th career victory in his 12th season. He is the 21st coach in league history to reach that mark.

“Good players,” said Vigneault, who also coached in Vancouver. “I’ve been very fortunate to have all those good players through the years.”

Rangers center Chris Kreider and Coyotes center Antoine Vermette scored their 13th goals of the season in the first seven minutes of the second period before the Rangers pulled away in the third.

Arizona (20-30-7) lost five of its last six overall and seven straight at home, during which it has scored nine goals. The Coyotes are 9-15-4 at home, tied with Edmonton for the fewest home victories in the league. They are 5-13-4 in their last 20 home games.

“We’ve got a lot of try in us right now, but we are having a hard time capitalizing on anything,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said.

Hayes has three goals and nine points in the last eight games, and the Rangers have 13 points in that stretch. They have eight short-handed goals this season.

Hayes’ goal for a 3-1 lead at 11:54 of the third period came after Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson broke his stick while attempting a shot at the other end. Ekman-Larsson slid in front of Hayes in an attempt to break up the play.

“Actually, I wanted to pass it right away,” Hayes said, “but he had no stick from the red line in. After the All-Star break, we lost two in a row and no one was happy. We kind of sorted things out after that.”

Rangers goaltender Cam Talbot stopped a penalty shot by Coyotes right winger Tobias Rieder at 6:20 of the third period when the Rangers held a 2-1 lead, and he finished with 34 saves while making his sixth straight start in place of the injured Henrik Lundqvist.

Rieder, dragged down from behind as he approached the net to set up the penalty shot, tried to slide the puck between Talbot’s legs but the goaltender had his stick in place.

“That was the first penalty shot I faced,” Talbot said. “I just tried to stay patient and make him make the first move and try not to give him anything.”

“If I score, the game goes in a different direction, maybe,” Rieder said.

NOTES: The Rangers entered the game as the only team in the league ranked in the top four in goals per game (3.04) and goals against per game (2.38). ... The Rangers are 10-3-0 in the last 13 meetings with the Coyotes, and the teams will finish the two-game season series in New York on Feb. 26. ... Coyotes general manager Don Maloney played parts of 11 seasons with the Rangers was the team’s assistant general manager from 1997-2006. Rangers TV analyst Dave Maloney is his brother. ... The Coyotes returned F Brandon Shinnimin to the American Hockey League Portland Pirates on Saturday. He had an assist in 11 games with the Coyotes. ... Coyotes C Joe Vitale played for the first time since suffering a lower body injury Jan. 17.