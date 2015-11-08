Raanta nearly gets shutout for Rangers

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- For 59 minutes and 55 seconds, New York Rangers backup goaltender Antii Raanta was flawless, and a late goal could not remove the satisfaction of his first road victory since January, 2014.

Raanta made 39 saves and the Rangers bunched three goals in the second period in a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at Gila River Arena.

“I really didn’t care about the shutout,” Raanta said. “Of course it is always a bonus. There was lots of luck today. They deserved that (last) one, just laugh about it a little bit and try to save it next time.”

Coyotes left winger Shane Doan’s late power play goal was hardly enough to counter the rolling Rangers (10-2-2), who stretched their winning streak to five games.

Center J.T. Miller, left winger Chris Kreider and right winger Kevin Hayes scored goals 11 minutes apart in the second period after right winger Jesper Fast gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead eight minutes into the game.

Raanta, who blanked San Jose on Oct. 19, has given up two goals in three games while starting in place of Henrik Lundqvist.

“It kind of hurt everyone at the end when we weren’t able to get the shutout for him,” said Rangers defenseman Keith Yandle, who played his first game in Arizona after being traded to the Rangers at the 2015 trade deadline.

“He battles every day hard for us and proves himself every day. To have obviously Hank is the best goalie in the world, and to have ‘Rans’ right behind him, it’s an amazing 1-2 combo.”

The Rangers have points in nine straight games and, with 22 points, trail only Montreal. They are 4-0 in the second game of back-to-back games, and Raanta has started three of the four.

Arizona (6-6-1) has lost three of its last four.

“They had some Grade A chances and he made some unreal saves,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “Obviously goaltending is a big part of a team winning, and we got the better goaltending tonight.”

Miller was credited with a goal when a pass tipped off his skate and in the slot and slid between goaltender Mike Smith’s pads at 2:07 of the second period to make it 2-0.

Kreider gave the Rangers a 3-0 lead when his wrist shot from the circle went through Smith’s pads at 5:36 of the second period, and Hayes made it 4-0 with 13:26 left in the period.

Smith was replaced by backup Anders Lindback after Kreider’s goal early in the second period. Smith, who has started 12 of the Coyotes’ 13 games, was replaced for the second time in three games. He entered the game with a 3.05 goals against average and a .904 save percentage.

“That third one should have been stopped,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. “We’ve seen too many like that. Now you are chasing the game. We will continue to work with him.”

“He’s shown us the standard he can play at. That’s the standard we need him to play. We needed to change it up.”

Coyotes defenseman Niklas Grossman, who scored two goals Thursday, suffered a lower body injury a collision at his blue line with Rangers center Jarret Stoll midway through the first period and did not return.

NOTES: Rangers LW Rick Nash missed is second game because of a back injury sustained in practice on Thursday. Nash, who had a career-high 42 goals last season, has one goal and six assists in 12 games. “He’s day-to-day,” Rangers coach Alain Vignault said. ... Coyotes C Antoine Vermette missed his fifth game in the last six because of a lower body injury. ... Coyotes RW Shane Doan played in his 1,407th game Saturday, tying former Quebec and Washington C Dale Hunter for 33rd in the NHL in career games. Doan is second among active players behind Florida RW Jaromir Jagr (1,562). Jagr is 11th all-time. ... Since the start of the 2014-15 season, the Rangers are 24-6-5 against the Western Conference, 15-2 in road games.