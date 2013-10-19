Preview: Rangers at Devils

After limping out of the gate, the New York Rangers are facing another sizable hurdle as captain Ryan Callahan is expected to be sidelined for a month with a broken thumb. The Rangers look to alter their fortunes on Saturday, when they play the first installment of the Battle of the Hudson against the host New Jersey Devils. Callahan suffered the injury while blocking a shot during the final minutes of New York’s 2-0 triumph over Washington on Wednesday.

While the result doubled New York’s win total, New Jersey remains the lone NHL team without a victory to its credit. Acquired in a draft-day deal, Cory Schneider looks to end the Devils’ seven-game winless streak when he makes his first start in front of the home fans. “It’s going to be a tough game. Obviously, I don’t think they started the way they wanted to and neither have we,” Schneider said. “I think you’re going to see two teams that are pretty desperate to get a win.”

ABOUT THE RANGERS (2-4-0): With All-Star forward Rick Nash and Carl Hagelin sidelined, coach Alain Vigneault has grown accustomed to shaking up his lines. Friday’s practice was no different as veteran Taylor Pyatt spent the day playing alongside Derick Brassard and Brad Richards on the team’s top line. J.T. Miller was elevated from the fourth to the second line, while former Princeton forward Darroll Powe, who was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League, is expected take Miller’s previous spot.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (0-4-3): General manager Lou Lamoriello gave coach Peter DeBoer a vote of confidence on Friday, one day removed from the team’s 5-2 loss to Ottawa. “The coaching staff is doing everything they can,” Lamoriello told the Newark (N.J.) Star-Ledger. “So are the players. ... We have to be more consistent in certain areas.” New Jersey ranks 28th in both power-play efficiency (9.1 percent) and faceoff wins (43.9 percent).

1. New York C Derek Stepan said he had no ill effects from Wednesday’s blow to the head by Washington RW Troy Brouwer.

2. After registering 11 shots in his previous six outings, future Hall-of-Famer Jaromir Jagr unleashed a season-high eight on Thursday.

3. Rangers D Michael Del Zotto missed Wednesday’s game with the flu but was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

