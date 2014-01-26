Preview: Rangers at Devils

An already-fierce rivalry between the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers will ratchet up a notch when the teams square off at Yankee Stadium on Sunday as part of the NHL’s Stadium Series. The stakes are high regardless, with the Rangers and Devils among six teams separated by three points in the Metropolitan Division - and the venue will heighten the moment. ”It’s an awe-inspiring place,“ Devils coach Peter DeBoer said. ”I think walking out with 50,000 or 60,000 people in here is going to be magical.”

The Rangers are 0-2-1 versus the Devils this season entering the first of two straight at Yankee Stadium - they will face the New York Islanders in the Bronx on Wednesday night. New York has experience in an outdoor contest, winning at Philadelphia 3-2 in the 2012 Winter Classic, and coach Alain Vigneault said he hopes to gain some insight from his players. “They all said the same thing: Once you’re on the ice, if there’s no snow ... it’s fine,“ Vigneault said. ”The conditions are supposed to be ideal, except it’s going to be a little cool. So let’s bundle up and let’s play some hockey.”

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, CBC

ABOUT THE RANGERS (27-23-3): Although New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist termed it a game-time decision, he is expected to wear pinstriped pads in honor of playing at the historic home of the Yankees. Lundqvist starred in the Winter Classic victory over the Flyers, stopping a penalty shot in the final seconds, but he called playing at Yankee Stadium the “experience of a lifetime.” “We wanted to do this for a long time,” Lundqvist said. “We talked about it when they started the Winter Classic games, that hopefully one day we’d get the opportunity to play at Yankee Stadium.”

ABOUT THE DEVILS (22-19-11): Cory Schneider may have supplanted Martin Brodeur as New Jersey’s No. 1 netminder, but there was little doubt that the NHL’s career winningest goaltender would get the starting nod Sunday. DeBoer said Schneider’s recent play - nine goals allowed in his last eight starts - was hard to ignore but called starting future Hall-of-Famer Brodeur “the right thing to do” - a move with which Schneider agreed. “I don’t think there’s been anybody as important as Marty to this team the last 20 years, so it’s bit of an easy decision,” Schneider said.

OVERTIME

1. Brodeur will make his 100th regular-season start versus the Rangers, owning a 49-30-5 record with 15 ties and nine shutouts against them.

2. Lundqvist is 28-14-6 with seven shutouts lifetime against New Jersey.

3. Devils F Jaromir Jagr needs one assist to move past Mario Lemieux (1,033) and into sole possession of 10th place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Rangers 2, Devils 1