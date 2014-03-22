Preview: Rangers at Devils

The New York Rangers look to defeat their second consecutive Metropolitan Division rival on Saturday, when they conclude their three-game road trip against the New Jersey Devils. New York seized sole possession of third place in the division on Friday as Derick Brassard burned his former team by snapping a tie midway through third period en route to a 3-1 victory over Columbus. New Jersey had New York’s number earlier this season, winning the first three meetings before the Rangers scored six unanswered goals in a 7-3 triumph at Yankee Stadium on Jan. 26.

The Devils snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 overtime victory over Minnesota on Thursday. Jaromir Jagr scored his 704th career goal for the Devils, who reside five points behind the Blue Jackets for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. “We’ve got 12 (contests) left, Game 7s,” Jagr said of his team’s remaining slate. “We have to win all of them to get in the playoffs.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (38-29-4): Derek Stepan continued his torrid stretch on Friday by scoring for the second straight game while collecting his 13th point (four goals, nine assists) since the NHL returned from its Olympic break. Stepan was held off the scoresheet in New Jersey’s three victories over New York before erupting for a goal and an assist at Yankee Stadium. Rick Nash scored in that game but had an emotional - and extremely physical - time on Friday as he played in his first contest in Columbus as a visitor.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (30-27-13): Martin Brodeur admittedly struck out at Yankee Stadium, but he did his best to put a positive spin on this season’s meetings with the Rangers. “When we play in a regular environment, we do well,” he told the Bergen Record. “We’re like indoor cats.” Adam Henrique ended a four-game point drought by notching three assists versus the Wild. He has just two points - both goals - in 13 career meetings with New York.

OVERTIME

1. New York D John Moore sat out the third period on Friday with a head injury and could be absent against New Jersey.

2. Devils LW Ryan Carter may return to action after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

3. The Rangers failed to score on all four power-play opportunities on Friday and are 0-for-14 in their last four games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Devils 2