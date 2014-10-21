Preview: Rangers at Devils

The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils renew their rivalry when the teams meet at Prudential Center on Tuesday. The Rangers and Devils will play four times in a season series that could do a lot to decide the Metropolitan Division playoff picture. New York enters the contest on a two-game winning streak, while New Jersey has lost its last two.

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist looked more like his old self in a 33-save shutout against San Jose on Sunday, one day after the Sharks defeated the Devils 4-2. Lundqvist has allowed one goal on 63 shots over his last two contests after yielding 12 in his previous two starts, while New Jersey’s Cory Schneider was pulled after surrendering five tallies against Washington on Thursday. Both starters are expected to be in net for what will be the 192nd regular-season meeting between the rivals.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (3-3-0): Rick Nash leads the league with seven goals in six games after scoring three in 25 contests last postseason. Defenseman Dan Girardi is questionable with a leg injury, with Michael Kostka expected to take his place if he can’t play. New York is 0-for-17 on the power play this season.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (3-2-0): Defenseman Adam Larsson could see his first action of the season after he was paired with Jon Merrill in practice, with Eric Gelinas being the odd man out. Martin Havlat missed Sunday’s game and is day-to-day with facial lacerations, giving Damien Brunner a chance to make his mark in the lineup. Rookie blue-liner Damon Severson is off to a solid start, with three goals and four points in his first five games.

OVERTIME

1. Rangers LW Mats Zuccarello recorded three goals and five points against New Jersey last season, while RW Jaromir Jagr led the Devils with seven assists in the five-game series.

2. New Jersey is 2-3-0 at home against New York since the start of 2013.

3. The Rangers and Devils will meet again in December and twice in April.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Devils 2