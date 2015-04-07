Preview: Rangers at Devils

The New York Rangers fondly remember the 1993-94 season, for it’s the last time they’ve won the Stanley Cup. The Rangers claimed their lone Presidents’ Trophy and won a franchise-best 52 games in that campaign and can repeat those two accomplishments should they emerge victorious when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Derek Stepan brought the Rangers closer to those goals as he scored late in regulation before converting 4:10 into overtime in a 4-3 triumph over white-hot Columbus on Monday. Stepan has collected four goals and an assist in New York’s three victories over New Jersey this season, including one of each in a 6-1 rout on Saturday. The Rangers, who lead Pacific Division champion Anaheim by two points with one game in hand, need just one point to secure the top seed in the Eastern Conference. As for the Devils, they’ve dropped seven of their last eight (1-5-2) as they play out the string.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, MSG (New York), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (51-21-7): Although Henrik Lundqvist has been in goal for all four games during New York’s winning streak, Cam Talbot is expected to get the nod Tuesday. The 27-year-old Talbot has dropped two of his last three outings - yielding four goals in each loss - and hasn’t faced the Devils this season. Dominic Moore left an impression on New Jersey by tallying twice on Saturday while Rick Nash has scored two goals and set up another in the season series.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (32-34-13): Cory Schneider looks to redeem himself after permitting three goals on six shots Saturday before earning an early trip to the showers. “It’s not a good feeling leaving that building losing 6-1 and having them feel like they can do whatever they want out there,” Schneider told the Bergen Record. “So, I think that’s something we can control and we can be better at. So, our minds are made up that we’re going to do it.”

OVERTIME

1. The last time New York swept New Jersey in a season series was 1993-94. The Rangers needed seven games - and double overtime in the last one - to defeat the Devils in the Eastern Conference final.

2. New Jersey C Stephen Gionta returned to practice on Monday after missing two games due to back spasms.

3. New York RW Martin St. Louis, who scored on Monday for the first time since March 14, recorded four assists in the season series versus the Devils.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Devils 2