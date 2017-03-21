Preview: Rangers at Devils

The New York Rangers have lost touch with the top teams in the Metropolitan Division but maintain a firm grip on the top wild card as they prepare to visit the reeling New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. New York continued its road prowess with a 3-2 win at Minnesota on Saturday but sits six points behind third-place Columbus in the Metropolitan.

The Rangers will play four of their next five games away from Madison Square Garden, where they have lost six straight (0-4-2), but they are an NHL-best 26-9-0 on the road. "People wonder why we don't win at home and why we win all the road games," New York forward J.T. Miller said. "It's a constant theme. We definitely have more jump in our step on the road." The Rangers have won all three meetings this season against the neighboring Devils, with the last two victories coming in a shootout and overtime, respectively. New Jersey has been unable to prevail in any venue over the past month, dropping 12 of its last 13 games (1-10-2) to plunge into the basement of the Eastern Conference.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG, MSG-Plus

ABOUT THE RANGERS (45-24-3): New York received a boost from its young players in its latest victory, getting goals from rookies Jimmy Vesey and Brady Skjei and a goal and an assist from second-year forward Oscar Lindberg. Skjei is second to captain Ryan McDonagh among team defensemen in points with 33, has enjoyed success against the Devils with one goal, two assists and a plus-5 in three meetings. Vesey's tally, his 15th of the season, brought an end to a 14-game goal-scoring drought.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (26-33-12): New Jersey is the first team since 1934 to face three penalty shots in consecutive games and allowed Columbus to become the third team in history to score twice on a penalty shot in one game. “Yeah, you don’t see it, obviously, on a normal basis,” Devils coach John Hynes said. "... Whatever situations arise in a game, you have to find a way to be able to overcome it, and we didn’t.” New Jersey has yielded 10 short-handed tallies, second-worst in the NHL.

OVERTIME

1. Injured Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist is expected to return for the upcoming three-game California road trip.

2. Devils F Kyle Palmieri has two goals and four points in three matchups with New York this season.

3. The Rangers have allowed at least one power-play goal in six consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Devils 2