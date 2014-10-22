Klein scores OT winner as Rangers nip Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- Even though they trailed 3-1 midway through the third period on the road against their dreaded rivals, the New York Rangers never gave up the hope that they could mount a comeback Tuesday night.

“We never got down,” said Rangers defenseman Kevin Klein, who broke a 3-3 tie with 2:18 remaining in overtime with his first goal of the season, giving the Rangers a come-from-behind 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center.

“We knew we could come back,” Klein said. “We kept playing forward, scrapping for the puck.”

Defenseman and team captain Ryan McDonagh agreed.

“It was important for everyone to believe that we had an opportunity to get back in the game,” said McDonagh, who had two assists. “We weren’t depending on one guy. We played with confidence even when we were down. We played with speed. We played with intensity.”

After defenseman Jon Merrill tallied his first goal of the season, the Devils’ third power-play goal of the night just 36 seconds into the third period, the Rangers didn’t wither and kept up the pressure.

They first got a crucial power-play goal from center Chris Mueller, his first of the season and only the third of his NHL career, at 9:06 of the third.

“We were going along well and the penalty changed the momentum,” said Devils coach Peter DeBoer, whose team suffered its third straight loss after beginning the year with three wins on the road. “We needed a kill there and didn’t get it.”

Trying desperately to hold onto the lead, Devils defenseman Marek Zidlicky made an ill-advised pass in front of his goal. Rangers right winger Kevin Hayes stole the pass, fired it on goal and left winger Rick Nash knocked home the rebound for the game-tying score with 4:26 left in regulation.

“Then we make a bad decision with the puck and the game is tied,” DeBoer said. “We made a couple of bad decisions and a guy like Nash will make you pay for it.”

It was the veteran Nash’s eighth goal of the young season.

Right winger Jaromir Jagr scored a goal, his first of the season and the 706th of his career, and added an assist for the Devils. Center Adam Henrique also added a goal and an assist. Center Damien Brunner, playing in just his second game of the season, added his first two assists of the year.

Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist stopped 28 shots to earn the victory in net for the Rangers (4-3).

“Our guys are playing great,” Lundqvist said. “They’re playing hard. We had to make the right plays the last three games. I like the way we’re playing. We responded tonight in a big way.”

Rangers coach Alain Vigneault agrees.

“It’s real good to scrounge your way back and win it in overtime against a good team,” Vigneault said. “We just stayed with it. We just had to find a way to tie it, then win it. For us to be able to come back after being down 3-1 to a good team is a good thing for us.”

After Nash scored, sending the game to the overtime, Klein made the most of his opportunity, scoring the first goal for a Rangers defenseman in the seven games of the season.

“Kreids (Chris Kreider, who had a goal and an assist) did a great job with the puck and gave me the shot,” Klein said. “He made a great pass to me and I was fortunate to score the goal. To win in that fashion makes it extra special.”

Goalie Cory Schneider stopped 21 shots in goal for New Jersey.

“We should have been able to close it out,” said Devils left winger Mike Cammalleri, whose shot late in regulation clanked off the crossbar, denying the chance to be a game-winning hero. “We did a lot of nice things, then we let the Rangers come back and grab it. It’s the result of us not doing good things at the right time. We’ll be alright. We’re not going to give them too much credit.”

NOTES: Devils D Adam Larsson made his first appearance of the season and was in the starting lineup. ... Devils D Eric Gelinas was a healthy scratch, as was LW Tuomo Ruutu. ... The Rangers scratched promising rookie LW Anthony Duclair, who had three assists in five prior games this season. ... D Michael Kostka was also a healthy scratch. ... Before the game, Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said that it “felt funny” that sure-fire Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur was not on the New Jersey roster. It was the first time since 1991 that the Rangers faced the Devils and Brodeur was not on the roster.