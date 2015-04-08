Rangers clinch Presidents’ Trophy by beating Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- Cam Talbot did a superb job manning the New York Rangers goal during the last two months of the regular season while Henrik Lundqvist was out with a neck injury.

Talbot went 16-4-3 with a 2.16 goals-against average, two shutouts and a .929 save percentage in the absence of Lundqvist.

On Tuesday, with a healthy Lundqvist looking on from the bench, Talbot was rewarded for his efforts, getting the start in the New York goal and helping the Rangers to a significant 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center.

Talbot’s 19-save effort helped the Rangers (52-21-7) clinch the Presidents’ Trophy that goes to the team with the most points in the regular season, and assured them of home-ice advantage throughout their playoff run.

New York also tied the franchise record for regular-season wins set in 1993-94, when the organization won its fourth Stanley Cup.

“For almost two months, without our top player, we were able to maintain a high performance level and Cam (Talbot) was a big part of that,” said Rangers coach Alain Vigneault. “This is a team game. It’s not one guy, it’s a team game. But in that game, guys have to step up, and Cam certainly did.”

The Rangers, who have 111 points, received first-period goals from rookie right winger Kevin Hayes and defenseman Ryan McDonagh and third-period goals from center James Sheppard and left winger Carl Hagelin, the latter into an empty net.

”It’s a great accomplishment,“ McDonagh said of having the NHL’s best record. ”Like any team we’ve had to overcome adversity, injuries, ups and downs, travel, anything that’s part of an NHL season.

“For us to say we clinched is a huge confidence boost and re-assurance. We trusted in our system. We truly believed we can win any game. Obviously you don’t think big picture. You focus on one day at a time.”

The Devils (32-35-13) will miss the playoffs for the third straight season. They finished 19-14-8 at home.

Forwards Patrik Elias and Steve Bernier scored for the Devils. New Jersey committed seven penalties, three from center Jacob Josefson, one of the team’s better penalty killers. Josefson entered the game with just 18 penalty minutes.”

”The Rangers are 30 games over .500 for a reason,“ observed Devils co-coach and general manager Lou Lamoriello. ”We certainly didn’t help ourselves.

Sheppard’s tip-in, his seventh goal of the season, gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead at 10:41 of the third. Bernier cut it to 3-2 at 11:32, but Hagelin sealed it with his 17th goal at 18:12.

Goalie Cam Talbot stopped 19 shots for the Rangers. Devils goaltender Cory Schneider made 36 saves.

Hayes contributed to the first two goals, just 47 seconds apart in the first period. He scored his 16th goal of the season at 13:45, and he assisted on McDonagh’s power-play goal at 14:32. Hayes has six points in his past five games.

The Devils killed off a five-on-three New York power play just 3:00 into the game. New York took just one shot on goal during the advantage.

Elias cut the New York lead to 2-1 on a power-play goal at 17:44 of the opening period. He received a pass from Bernier in front of the net for his 12th goal of the campaign and just his second in the past 19 games.

NOTES: The Rangers lead the NHL in road wins, road points and road point percentage (.692). ... New York was just 1-of-7 on the power play. ... The Rangers have won nine of the past 10 road games (9-1-0) and have at least one point in 10 of the past 11 (9-1-1). ... Rangers G Cam Talbot won the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award as voted upon by Rangers fans. McDonald is an NYPD detective who was shot in the line of duty and paralyzed in 1986. ... Since returning to the lineup from a vascular injury to his neck, Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist is 4-1-0 and has a 2.00 goals-against average and .937 save percentage in four straight wins. ... The Devils’ 6-1 loss to the Rangers on April 4 was their worst loss to the Rangers since a 6-1 rout on Oct. 30, 1996. ... Devils co-coach and general manager Lou Lamoriello said there will be no individual awards for his team this season. He did not provide a reason why. ... Rangers RW Mats Zuccarello was scratched because of “overall soreness.” ... New Jersey plays at Tampa Bay on Thursday and at Florida on Saturday. ... The Rangers play host to Ottawa on Thursday, then end the regular season Saturday at Washington.