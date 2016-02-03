Devils rally to beat Rangers

NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey Devils defenseman David Schlemko watched helplessly with the game in the balance as his ghastly turnover unleashed New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh for a third-period, shorthanded breakaway.

McDonagh was too fast for Schlemko to track down but goaltender Cory Schneider did enough to force the potential tie-breaking shot attempt wide.

Less than two minutes later, in the dying seconds of that same power play, Schlemko buried a wrist shot from point-blank range to help lift the Devils to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory against the Rangers at Prudential Center on Tuesday night.

”That was a pretty high-risk play, going behind the back there,“ Schlemko said of his pass that was intercepted by McDonagh. ”He’s obviously a good player and he made a great read. It’s not too many times you’ll see a d-man at the blue line but it’s a pretty helpless feeling watching him go down on a breakaway.

“I was lucky I had a chance to redeem myself there at the end.”

The Devils fell behind 2:06 into the third period when left winger J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game and 15th of the season to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead. Miller’s seventh goal in seven games wasn’t exactly a dagger, as this was a back-and-forth contest with plenty of time remaining, but the Devils made sure they didn’t allow that score to stay on the scoreboard for long.

Rookie left winger Joseph Blandisi answered Miller’s goal 1:07 later by blazing through the neutral zone and past Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi before snapping a shot that beat goaltender Henrik Lundqvist to the stick side to put the teams back on even footing.

The youthful exuberance was on display afterward, as Blandisi pounded the glass in the corner after his second career goal.

“It was good,” Devils coach John Hynes said of the celebration. “It was a big goal against a real quality team in a very competitive game. A lot of that brings life and energy. That’s what you want from young guys. They bring youthful enthusiasm. It’s nice and it brings a lot of energy to your group.”

Schneider made sure three goals would be enough, as he stopped all 11 shots he faced in the third period and 31 overall. The Devils (26-20-5) have won five of six and sit two points behind the Rangers (27-18-5) for second place in the Metropolitan.

“It’s a huge game for us,” said right winger Lee Stempniak, who pulled the Devils into a 1-1 tie with a power-play goal early in the second period. “They’re right above us in the standings, so this is a four-point game and we’re trying to reel them in.”

The Devils’ special teams were the difference; they went 2-for-2 on the power play and were perfect during four shorthanded opportunities.

“In the second period, we didn’t give them a chance at 5-on-5,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “They got the (power-play) goal, but 5-on-5, we didn’t give them a scoring chance. We’re doing a lot of good things right now. We need to get our special-teams units going and that’s my responsibility.”

The Rangers’ power play in particular has been a point of misery for more than a month. Since Dec. 28, it is 2-for-38 over 14 games.

“We did a pretty good job tonight,” Lundqvist said, “but special teams, we lost that battle.”

“They were a key factor,” Hynes said of special teams. “We spent a lot of time on it yesterday and today. Credit the players and their response to it. ... We knew coming off the break, it was going to be important and it was good to see both groups get rewarded for the hard work they did.”

NOTES: Rangers D Kevin Klein left the game late in the third period with an apparent hand injury. Coach Alain Vigneault offered no update after the game. ... Rangers LW Rick Nash missed his third straight game with a bone bruise on a leg. He skated Tuesday after staying off his injured leg for 10 days and could return later this week. ... Rangers D Dan Boyle was back in the lineup, replacing D Dylan McIlrath. ... Devils LW Michael Cammalleri did not play against the Rangers and will not play in Toronto against the Maple Leafs on Thursday because of an upper-body injury. Cammalleri was placed on injured reserve Monday retroactive to Jan. 26. ... Devils D John Moore (lower body) missed his third straight game. straight game.