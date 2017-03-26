Preview: Rangers at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks are in the driver's seat as they look to finish atop the Pacific Division for the fifth consecutive season. Anaheim, which is riding a six-game point streak (5-0-1), attempts to better its chances Sunday as it concludes a three-game homestand against Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers.

The Ducks are even in points with San Jose, which has lost six straight, and Edmonton but enter Sunday first in the division as a result of having a game in hand on both rivals. Anaheim can move two points ahead with a win on Sunday, but it won't be easy as Lundqvist returns to the crease for New York after a seven-game absence because of a hip injury. The 35-year-old Swede is hoping the layoff has a minimal effect on his performance, as he has not played since March 7 against Florida. "Coming back, you can't expect to feel perfect right away," Lundqvist told reporters. "You have to work yourself into feeling good by focusing on all the little things. I always talk about taking it game by game, try to grow your game and your confidence and your overall feeling."

TV: 9 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (46-25-4): New York continues its California trip after opening it Saturday with a 3-0 triumph in Los Angeles. Antti Raanta made 30 saves en route to his fourth shutout of the season, matching his total in 52 starts over his first three NHL campaigns, and defenseman Dan Girardi notched an assist in his return from an ankle injury that kept him sidelined since Feb. 26. Mats Zuccarello recorded a pair of assists against the Kings to move ahead of J.T. Miller (52) for the team lead in scoring with 54 points.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (40-23-11): Kevin Bieksa's quest to play an entire season for the first time in his career came to a halt Friday as the defenseman missed the team's 3-1 triumph over Winnipeg after being hit in the mouth with a stick two nights earlier against Edmonton. The 35-year-old, who recorded two goals and nine assists in Anaheim's first 73 games this season, appeared in a career-high 81 contests in 2006-07 with Vancouver. Jakob Silfverberg scored his career-best 21st goal Friday, eclipsing the mark he set last season.

OVERTIME

1. Ducks C Rickard Rakell was kept off the scoresheet by Winnipeg, ending his career-high point streak at six games.

2. New York leads the league with 27 road wins and can match the franchise record (2014-15) on Sunday.

3. Anaheim has joined Chicago, Pittsburgh and the Rangers as the only teams to post at least 40 wins in each of the last four seasons.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Rangers 2