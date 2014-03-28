Preview: Rangers at Flames

A five-game winning streak has helped the New York Rangers ascend to second place in the Metropolitan Division.The Rangers look to continue their push toward the playoffs on Friday, when they begin a four-game road trip against the Calgary Flames. New York completed a brief two-game homestand with a 4-3 victory over Phoenix on Monday and a 3-1 triumph versus Philadelphia two days later.

The win gave the Rangers a three-point edge over the third-place Flyers, with the latter having two games in hand as the bitter rivals vie for home-ice advantage in the first round. New York seeks for its fifth consecutive road victory when it visits Calgary, which saw its two-game winning streak come to a halt with a 3-2 setback against Anaheim on Wednesday. The Flames, who are 1-1-0 on their three-game homestand, kick off a five-game road trip in Ottawa on Sunday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), RSN (Calgary)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (41-29-4): Ryan McDonagh scored in his second consecutive contest on Wednesday to extend his point streak to five games (three goals, four assists). Coach Alain Vigneault sounded like a very happy man as he talked about the defenseman’s career-high 14 goals and Henrik Lundqvist winning eight of his last 10 starts. “(Lundqvist) has found his game, and Ryan McDonagh has been a force out there,” Vigneault said. “He’s got to be getting some consideration for the Norris (Trophy) the way he is playing, offensively and defensively.”

ABOUT THE FLAMES (30-36-7): Although hardly considered a goal scorer, Brian McGrattan tallied on Wednesday for his career-high fourth of the campaign - eclipsing his total from last season. The enforcer admitted that he’s pleased with what he sees from his young team - despite its place in the standings. “If you look at the young guys throughout the year, how they’re showing up against these teams late in the year when we’re playing San Jose, L.A., Anaheim - we’re playing all these top teams down the stretch and we’re giving them a run for the money every night,” McGrattan said.

OVERTIME

1. Lundqvist turned aside 18 shots in regulation - and four of seven in the shootout - as New York skated to a 4-3 win over visiting Calgary on Dec. 15.

2. The Flames signed D Ryan Culkin to a three-year entry-level contract on Wednesday. The 20-year-old played 65 games this season with Quebec and Drummondville of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

3. New York has killed off 31 of its last 33 penalties and recorded four short-handed goals in its last 12 contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Flames 1