Preview: Rangers at Flames

The New York Rangers look to secure a season-high fourth straight victory when they visit the reeling Calgary Flames on Tuesday. The Rangers began their tour of Western Canada with a resounding 5-1 victory over Vancouver on Saturday before Henrik Lundqvist needed to make only 16 saves for his league high-tying fifth shutout in a 2-0 triumph over Edmonton the following night. The Swedish Olympian was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week after compiling a 3-0-0 mark with a 1.30 goals-against average and .951 save percentage.

While New York has every reason to smile, Calgary is brandishing a different look after dropping its fifth in a row - a 2-1 setback to Chicago on Sunday. Jiri Hudler scored his team-leading 12th goal versus the Blackhawks, but the Flames have mustered just eight tallies during their losing streak. “Hockey has a funny way of working sometimes,” center Matt Stajan said following Monday’s practice. “Obviously, we aren’t scoring enough goals. Last month, or a few weeks ago, we were getting timely goals and getting some bounces.”

ABOUT THE RANGERS (14-10-4): With top-line center Derick Brassard sent home by the team with a suspected case of mumps, Lundqvist admitted that everyone one on the club is doing their best to monitor themselves. “We’re trying really hard right now to not let it spread to our players, but it’s hard,” Lundqvist said. “We’re keeping our own (water) bottles and keeping everything fresh here, but I don’t know what to say about it. I thought we were (in) the clear (before Brassard was sent home Sunday).”

ABOUT THE FLAMES (17-13-2): The punchless power play isn’t helping matters as Calgary failed on all three attempts versus Chicago and is 2-for-18 during the winless streak. Despite the team’s troubles, coach Bob Hartley isn’t willing to sound the alarm. “We’ve been in every game,” Hartley said. “It’s not a matter that we didn’t compete or anything like that. Right now, it seems that every mistake ends up in our net.”

OVERTIME

1. New York LW Rick Nash set up D Dan Girardi’s goal against the Oilers and has six tallies and six assists on his career-best 10-game point streak.

2. Calgary LW Johnny Gaudreau notched an assist versus the Blackhawks, giving him eight points in his last eight games.

3. The Rangers recorded at least seven shutouts in their first 28 games for the first time since the 1937-38 season.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Rangers 2