Ramo comes up big as Flames defeat Rangers

CALGARY, Alberta -- As resumes go, Karri Ramo’s doesn’t quite compare to Henrik Lundqvist‘s.

For this night, though, the Calgary Flames goalie certainly was the difference against the New York Rangers and their star netminder.

Ramo survived a season-high 41 shots in the Flames net, and backstopped his team to a 4-3 victory over 2013 Vezina Trophy winner Lundqvist and the rest of the Rangers Friday night.

The Flames may be just a few days away from being mathematically eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs, but they continue to play spoilers because of their success in tight clashes.

The Flames have now played a franchise-record 45 one-goal games, and have posted a winning record in them.

“I find that it’s the most fun to play tight games,” Ramo said. “Obviously, you would like to have a couple-goal cushion in the third, but that’s why we play this game -- to be in that kind of moment when you’re just trying to fight to the end and keep the lead.”

Related Coverage Preview: Rangers at Flames

Not many share that love of the stress.

“Finnish goaltenders. Sometimes they’re a little crazy, but you can’t go wrong,” said right winger Kevin Westgarth.

“I like to coach those 8-1s and 7-2s. I prefer those games,” Flames head coach Bob Hartley said.

Still, when his team mounts a comeback after seeing a two-goal lead become a 3-2 deficit seemingly in the blink of an eye, and mounts a comeback, Hartley will take it.

“We showed lots of character,” Hartley said. “The first part of the second period, we were lost out there. Those two quick goals really put us on our heels. They were coming at us. It seemed any line they put on, they were finding a way to dominate. But once again, we showed lots of character.”

In an affair with as many ups and downs as a ride on the Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster, the Flames stormed to a 2-0 lead on goals by center Joe Colborne and defenseman Mark Giordano to the delight of the Scotiabank Saddledome sellout crowd of 19,289.

Goals just 39 seconds apart early in the second period by New York center Brian Boyle and defenseman Raphael Diaz tied the game, and then center Brad Richards tallied to put the visitors ahead.

“We did enough to score another goal, we just didn’t put it in the net,” Richards said. “I didn’t think we’d need to try to score five in the game. When you have a 3-2 lead, we’ve been better at details and stuff like that.”

To their credit, the Flames stormed back, with Westgarth tying the game and left winger Michael Cammalleri netting the winner with just 7.8 seconds left in the middle frame, a goal Lundqvist shouldn’t have surrendered.

“It’s just a weak goal. I can’t give that one up,” Lundqvist said. “That late in the period, it’s just a tough goal to give up and it’s on me, absolutely.”

The Rangers (41-30-4) are one point up on the Philadelphia Flyers for second place in the Metropolitan Division race. The Flyers have two games in hand.

In the last couple of weeks, the Flames (31-36-7) have beat a few playoff-bound teams in the likes of the Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks and now the Rangers.

“I think this team is going exactly where it should be, establishing the fundamentals and having everybody pulling in the same direction,” Westgarth said.

NOTES: Rangers LW Chris Kreider underwent surgery to his left hand -- he reportedly suffered a broken bone -- and is out indefinitely. Kreider, who was injured March 21, netted 17 goals and 37 points in 66 games before being injured, putting him tied for fourth among rookies in points and fifth in goals. ... Flames D Ladislav Smid left the game in the first period due to an upper-body injury. Calgary is not carrying any extra defensemen, and if Smid can’t play in Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators to kick off a five-game road trip, one will need to be summoned from the minors. ... Rangers D Justin Falk isn’t on the team’s Western Canada road trip. He is home in New York with his wife, who is expecting. ... Rangers D John Moore missed his third game due to a concussion but has begun skating. ... Flames C Matt Stajan was honored with the team’s J.R. McCaig Award, given to the player for their citizenship. It’s in honor of their former part-owner who died seven years ago.