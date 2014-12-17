Hot Nash nets pair to lead Rangers past floundering Flames

CALGARY, Alberta -- Rick Nash is red-hot.

And it’s no coincidence his New York Rangers are also rolling.

Nash potted a pair of goals in Tuesday’s 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome, matching the NHL’s longest point streak of this season by getting his name on the scoresheet for an 11th straight game.

Meanwhile, the Rangers (15-10-4) rattled off a fourth consecutive victory, sweeping through a three-game journey to western Canada with wins over the Vancouver Canucks, the Edmonton Oilers and, finally, the Flames.

“It’s good to get these three wins,” Nash said. “We’ve made this road trip a lot over my career, and it doesn’t feel like it ever shaked out three wins. I think that’s the most exciting part.”

Nash is a big reason for the Rangers’ recent success.

The talented left winger opened the scoring Tuesday, racing in on a breakaway, making a move to his forehand and tucking the puck behind Flames goalie Karri Ramo at the 11:22 mark of the first period.

Related Coverage Preview: Rangers at Flames

He added another tally -- his 20th of the season -- about three minutes after the first intermission, accepting a pass from center Derek Stepan on a two-on-one rush and taking his time before firing a wrister past Ramo for a short-handed goal.

Nash now has eight goals and six assists over his career-high 11-game point streak.

“He’s been leading by example all year and he seems to be doing a lot lately, getting us on the board early and just taking over,” said Stepan, who had a goal and an assist in Tuesday’s triumph.

“We need him to play the way he is,” added Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault. “We’re no different than any other team in the league -- you need your top players to be your top performers, and that’s what Rick is doing for us right now.”

Left-wingers Chris Kreider and Carl Hagelin also found the back of the net Tuesday for the Rangers, while some of the credit for the victory certainly goes to star goalie Henrik Lundqvist, who was superb as the hosts outshot the Rangers by a 31-23 margin.

Right winger Jiri Hudler and left winger Curtis Glencross had the goals for the Flames (17-14-2), who have now lost six in a row.

“It seemed to be one of those nights we got a big chance at one end and they came back and scored at the other,” said Flames captain Mark Giordano, who admitted he was guilty of a couple of bad reads that led to scoring opportunities for the Rangers.

“We’ve got to be better. We can’t be giving up four or five goals a night.”

Ramo didn’t have much chance on either of Nash’s goals, but Calgary’s starter was fuming after Kreider gave the visitors at 2-0 lead with just eight second remaining in the opening frame. With the Rangers on the power play, Flames defenseman Kris Russell pushed the puck to Ramo to smother for a whistle, but it was still loose when Kreider got a crack at it, finally ending his 13-game goal-scoring drought.

“It’s my fault,” Russell said. “It’s not a play we work on or anything. It was kind of bouncing and I just figured I’d get him to freeze it, but we never said we’d work on that, by any means, so it can’t happen. I’ve just got to clear it from the front of the net and if a guy is there, battle it out and get it down the ice.”

Stepan would increase the Rangers’ lead to 4-0 with a wrap-around goal at 11:15 of the middle period, just moments after Lundqvist made a terrific save on Flames rookie Markus Granlund at the other end. Stepan’s strike marked the end of the night for Ramo, who was replaced by Jonas Hiller after surrendering four goals on only 13 shots.

The Flames would finally solve Lundqvist just 41 seconds later, with Hudler deflecting a shot by defenseman Mark Giordano.

The Flames pulled their goalie for an extra attacker with more than four minutes remaining in the third, but Hagelin’s empty-netter sealed the deal.

Glencross scored on the power play at 18:45, going top-shelf with a slap-shot, but it was far too little and far too late.

Lundqvist finished with 29 stops, while Hiller made nine in relief of Ramo.

NOTES: Rangers C Derick Brassard returned to New York with a diagnosed case of mumps, a viral infection that is causing concern across the NHL, with at least 15 confirmed cases already. The Rangers are also without LW Anthony Duclair, who was loaned to Team Canada for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. ... The Flames’ injured list includes C Mikael Backlund (abdomen) and D Ladislav Smid (upper body). ... Rangers RW Lee Stempniak was returning to Calgary for the first time after spending parts of three seasons with the Flames. Meanwhile, Flames D Raphael Diaz was renewing acquaintances after a stint with the Rangers last spring, including a run to the Stanley Cup final. ... The Flames will be back in action Friday, when they host the Dallas Stars at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Rangers will go home for a couple of days before heading south for Saturday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes.