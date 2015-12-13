Flames continue overtime success with 5-4 win

CALGARY, Alberta -- The Calgary Flames are proving to be pond-hockey wizards in the first season of three-on-three overtime in the NHL.

The Flames survived a late charge by the New York Rangers on Saturday night and won 5-4 on defenseman TJ Brodie’s goal at 2:09 of overtime, giving Calgary (13-14-2) eight wins in either overtime or a shootout to start the season.

Brodie beat Rangers goaltender Antti Raanta with a wrist shot from the faceoff circle during a Flames odd-man rush. Mats Zuccarello’s power-play goal with 1:12 remaining in regulation brought the Rangers back from a 4-1 third-period deficit.

Left winger Johnny Gaudreau led the Flames with two goals and an assist. Mason Raymond, also a left winger, and center Joe Colborne contributed goals for Calgary.

“I think we might have sat back a little too much there in the third, but it was a huge goal by Brodes there in overtime,” Gaudreau said. “We found a way to win there in overtime. It was a great shot by Brodes.”

Left winger Tanner Glass and defenseman Dan Boyle also scored in the third period for the Rangers.

Center J.T. Miller got the Rangers’ first goal of the night at 10:56 of the first period, but Gaudreau and Raymond scored within 17 seconds of each other late in the second to give Calgary a 2-1 lead. Gaudreau and Colborne extended the advantage to 4-1 by 4:57 of the third before the Rangers mounted their comeback.

Calgary has won five straight overall and nine straight at home and is one win from tying the franchise record for consecutive home wins.

“It’s put us back in the playoff race,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said.

”There’s lots of hockey still to be played, but we all understand how tough it is to make ground in the standings. Right now, we’re giving ourselves a chance. We’re right there.

“We’re starting a four-game road trip next week and this is a huge win for us.”

Gaudreau broke in and slipped the puck between Raanta’s pads to give the Flames a 3-1 lead at 2:32 of the third perod. Colborne chipped the puck over Raanta’s shoulder at 4:57 to give the Flames a 4-1 lead, but Glass jammed the puck in during a scramble at 5:13 and Boyle did the same at 15:06.

The Rangers have dropped eight of their past 10 games, including all three on their western Canada trip.

“We’re all battling to find a consistent level to our game and it’s not just one individual or two individuals, it’s everybody here,” Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh said.

”You have a good shift, you can’t settle and think it’s going to happen again easily. You have to be very sharp with the puck and very sharp without the puck.

“I still trust this group. We’ll get our game back to where it should be.”

The Rangers were 16-3-3 after a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Nov. 23 when they started to slide. They are now 18-10-3.

“This is unfamiliar for sure,” defenseman Marc Staal said.

”We haven’t gone through a stretch like this in a long time. We are used to winning games consistently. We have to find a way to reverse it and we’re not used to having to do that over two weeks.

“We’re used to doing it after a game and responding. We’re in a rut. It’s a tough task for us to figure it out.”

Raanta made 21 saves starting in place of No. 1 Henrik Lundqvist, who was pulled in the third period of Friday’s loss in Edmonton. Jonas Hiller stopped 25 shots in the Calgary goal.

NOTES: Out of the Rangers lineup with injuries are C Derek Stepan (broken ribs) and D Kevin Klein (strained oblique). Saturday’s lone scratch was C Jarret Stoll. ... Calgary’s lone injured player is C Lance Bouma (broken leg). Bouma has missed 25 games to date and has resumed skating with a expected return to the lineup sometime next week. ... Flames scratches were RW Josh Jooris, D Deryk Engelland and LW Brandon Bollig. ... Rangers D Keith Yandle played his 500th consecutive game on Saturday. His streak began March 26, 2009, when he was a member of the Phoenix Coyotes. Anaheim’s Andrew Cogliano is the current NHL leader in that category with 651 consecutive games played. Yandle is in the second spot. ... Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau had three winning goals in his past four games entering Saturday.